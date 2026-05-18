Potential NY Rangers' Draft Target Commits to North Dakota, Keeps Options Open
The New York Rangers will be getting set for the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft in a little over a month, and they are going to have a lot of options to consider.
With the worst record in the Eastern Conference and third-worst overall, the Rangers were certainly hoping to be in the top three in the NHL Draft. However, the lottery was not kind to them, and they saw both the San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs jump them.
New York had to settle for the worst-case scenario that they could have had, and will be selecting fifth. While it was certainly a disappointment to drop as they did, there will still be talented prospects available that they can land.
Unfortunately, drafting in the lottery hasn’t been kind to the Rangers in the last decade, and if they end up using the fifth overall pick, they will be hoping to change that. This is a team that is in need of some young talent for the future, and this pick could be part of the answer.
Recently, one of the players who will likely be a target for New York with the pick made a decision regarding his future. Defenseman Carson Carels announced that he has committed to North Dakota, but will be keeping his options open regarding going pro, depending on the situation.
Carels Wise to Keep Options Open
As one of the best defensemen in the draft, Carels could very well be on the radar for the Rangers. New York does have a need on their left-side of the defense and that could be solved by grabbing the young prospect.
While the Rangers would undoubtedly like to be in the mix for one of the top three forwards, Gavin McKenna will certainly be off the board by the time New York is on the clock. Furthermore, even if the Sharks go with a defenseman, Caleb Malhotra and Ivar Stenberg could very well go before the Rangers get a chance as well.
Even though defense might not be the most pressing need, New York should very much be on a best player available mindset. Carels is very talented, and it would be interesting to see what his decision would be if it were the Rangers who selected him with the fifth overall pick.
New York certainly has an avenue that he could come in and play rather quickly, and a left-handed defenseman like Carels wouldn’t be the worst fit for the team.