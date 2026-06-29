New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Make Decisions on Multiple Players Regarding Qualifying Offers

Which players did the New York Rangers extend qualifying offers to?

Nick Ziegler

NY Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025.
NY Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. / Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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The New York Rangers are getting set to start up free agency in a couple of days, and they had some important roster and contract decisions to make on Monday. 

It has undoubtedly been a couple of very busy days for the Rangers. The NHL Draft was a very exciting time for the team, and they did a nice job adding nine new prospects. 

Coming into the draft, New York was scheduled to have two picks in the first round. Ultimately, they made the decision to draft Alberts Smits with the fifth overall pick. However, they traded away the 26th pick in part of the Pavel Dorofeyev deal

The talented forward appears to be an ideal addition for the Rangers and what they are trying to accomplish. With a desire to get young and improve their scoring, the 25-year-old is capable of helping in that area. 

Now, with the dust settled from the NHL Draft, New York will be heading into free agency. Even though this might not be the most impressive class, there will be some talent to add. 

Rangers Make Decisions on Qualifying Offers

With the deadline to make their decisions on qualifying offers being Monday evening, New York has done what they needed to do in that regard. 

When looking at the names, one that might be surprising to see is Dorofeyev. While it has been reported that he has agreed to a seven-year, $77 million deal, it is still yet to become official, so it is a bit of a formality that the team had to extend him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent. 

Furthermore, another notable name on the list is defenseman Braden Schneider. The 24-year-old has been the topic of conversation when it comes to trade rumors, but still remains on the team. 

New York came into the offseason with both he and Vincent Trocheck as likely trade candidates. However, both are still on the roster. There weren’t too many surprises with the decisions made by the Rangers, and now the team will be focused on free agency. 

New York still will have a lot of cap space to play with even after the Dorofeyev extension kicks into place. That is a good thing for the franchise, considering they still have some areas to fill. So far, it has been a good offseason for the Rangers, and the next stage will be an important one as well. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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