NY Rangers Make Decisions on Multiple Players Regarding Qualifying Offers
The New York Rangers are getting set to start up free agency in a couple of days, and they had some important roster and contract decisions to make on Monday.
It has undoubtedly been a couple of very busy days for the Rangers. The NHL Draft was a very exciting time for the team, and they did a nice job adding nine new prospects.
Coming into the draft, New York was scheduled to have two picks in the first round. Ultimately, they made the decision to draft Alberts Smits with the fifth overall pick. However, they traded away the 26th pick in part of the Pavel Dorofeyev deal.
The talented forward appears to be an ideal addition for the Rangers and what they are trying to accomplish. With a desire to get young and improve their scoring, the 25-year-old is capable of helping in that area.
Now, with the dust settled from the NHL Draft, New York will be heading into free agency. Even though this might not be the most impressive class, there will be some talent to add.
Rangers Make Decisions on Qualifying Offers
With the deadline to make their decisions on qualifying offers being Monday evening, New York has done what they needed to do in that regard.
When looking at the names, one that might be surprising to see is Dorofeyev. While it has been reported that he has agreed to a seven-year, $77 million deal, it is still yet to become official, so it is a bit of a formality that the team had to extend him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent.
Furthermore, another notable name on the list is defenseman Braden Schneider. The 24-year-old has been the topic of conversation when it comes to trade rumors, but still remains on the team.
New York came into the offseason with both he and Vincent Trocheck as likely trade candidates. However, both are still on the roster. There weren’t too many surprises with the decisions made by the Rangers, and now the team will be focused on free agency.
New York still will have a lot of cap space to play with even after the Dorofeyev extension kicks into place. That is a good thing for the franchise, considering they still have some areas to fill. So far, it has been a good offseason for the Rangers, and the next stage will be an important one as well.