NY Rangers Make Mistake Not Signing Gabe Perreault to Eight-Year Extension
The New York Rangers are getting set for the start of training camp and the regular season. However, a recent decision that they made might end up being one that they regret in the near future.
Coming off a terrible campaign, the Rangers were a really aggressive team this summer. New York wanted to improve and get back into playoff contention, which is not an easy task after a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference. However, they improved in multiple areas, and the team appears to be much-improved.
While the team did want to improve right away, they also had an eye toward the future. New York has struggled to develop young players in recent years, and that is one of the reasons for the struggles that the team has faced of late. However, they have seemingly improved a bit in that area.
One player who the team has really high hopes for and who will be a key member for years to come is winger Gabe Perreault. However, with a chance to lock him up to a long-term deal, the team seemingly passed.
Rangers Make Mistake Not Extending Perreault
With the deadline coming and going on Tuesday into Wednesday at midnight to sign Perreault to an extension, New York will be taking a major risk heading into next season.
Reports were that the two sides never engaged in contract discussions, and that seems a bit shocking. Last year, the former first-round pick really came into his own in the last couple of months of the season.
Playing alongside Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere, Perreault showcased some of what he could do. In the final 23 games of the season, he totaled nine goals and 10 assists. With a hat trick mixed in, the young forward was a bright spot for the team.
While there would be some risk to signing him to an eight-year extension, it could have also really helped the Rangers’ salary cap situation for years to come. With Pavel Dorofeyev and Alexis Lafreniere locked up long-term, this could be the trio that the team builds around.
Even though some of his peers landed $10 million per year extensions, that number could be seen as an extremely affordable one in a year or two, especially if he develops.
Overall, the Rangers should have really tried to lock up Perreault to a long-term deal. As a player who is seen as a top-six forward for years to come, this feels like it was an opportunity missed by the team.