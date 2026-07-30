NY Rangers Matt Rempe Shares Update on Thumb at Shoulder Check Showcase
Ahead of the 2026 Shoulder Check Showcase, Matt Rempe of the New York Rangers said he's been working hard this summer on making sure he's 100% healthy.
Rempe previously broke his left thumb during an on-ice bout with Ryan Reaves of the San Jose Sharks, which resulted in surgeries and missed play throughout 2025-26.
Standing at 6'9", Rempe would only see action in 26 games and recorded one point with one goal. However, the budding enforcer has been hard at work this offseason and will be taking to the ice in the fourth annual Shoulder Check Showcase.
Ahead of puck drop, Rempe told the media he's feeling good.
"It's gone a lot better," Rempe said when specifically asked about his thumb. "Work in progress, I've done a ton of work on it this summer, and a lot of people helping me with that, and happy where it's at now. So it's yeah, it's good. I feel good."
2026 Shoulder Check Showcase Headlined by NY Rangers
Rempe is one of six active members of the Rangers participating in the charity event, in addition to Adam Fox, J.T. Miller, Pavel Dorofeyev, Gabe Perreault and Drew Fortescue.
The charity game — taking place at Sacred Heart University's Martire Family Arena on July 30 — is in support of the HT40 Foundation, which seeks to bring awareness to mental health and human connection.
Rempe said the Rangers specifically feel a duty to always participate in the Shoulder Check Showcase due to how the cause aligns with their values.
"It's a great cause," Rempe said to New York Rangers On SI. "Just checking in on people and making sure everyone's alright, and it's right in our backyard. A lot of us think it's our duty to come make an appearance and it's really special, it's a really easy thing to do."
Former Blueshirt Chris Kreider is also among the NHL players heavily involved in the event.
Executive Director and Founder Rob Thorsen founded the event and the HT40 Foundation after his son, Hayden (who also played for the Junior Rangers), took his own life in May of 2022.
As previously reported, the event's website also cites a message about how much human connection matters, demonstrating that sometimes simply reaching out to someone can make all the difference.
Rempe currently sits with 11 points across 85 games played after seeing his NHL debut on Feb. 18, 2024, at the Stadium Series game against the New York Islanders.