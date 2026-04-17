NY Rangers' Matt Rempe Provides Encouraging Injury Update
With the season coming to an end for the New York Rangers, players and coaches have met with the media on their exit day and have been speaking about the future. For one injured player, he provided a bit of an update on the injury that ended his season.
It was undoubtedly a very frustrating season for the Rangers. This was a team that hoped to be a playoff contender this season and instead has the third-best odds in the NHL Draft Lottery.
With the worst record in the Eastern Conference, it has been one of the worst campaigns for the franchise in recent memory, and now they will be trying to bounce back next season.
There will certainly be a lot of change for the team this summer, but there is reason to be optimistic. With a lottery pick, another first-round pick, cap space, some strong veterans, and a few young players who performed well, the future might not be so bad for New York.
As the team met with the media, one of the key players who missed a good chunk of the time spoke about his injury, and that was forward Matt Rempe. The big, bruising forward for the Rangers was only able to play in 26 games for the team this year, and recently highlighted how he is doing with his rehab after a second thumb surgery.
Things Progressing Well for Rempe
It is good to see that the 23-year-old is seemingly healing well following multiple surgeries, with the second one being better than the first. The imposing forward can really be a spark when healthy and on the ice for the Rangers, and they undoubtedly missed that at times.
While the only point Rempe tallied this year was a goal, his ability to bring a physical presence to the fourth line is a nice luxury to have for New York. The 23-year-old will be under contract for next season at just under $1 million, and it appears he’s going to have a lot of rehab to do this summer.
However, it is worth noting that he doesn’t believe that the surgery will affect the way that he plays. For a player who is no stranger to dropping the gloves and throwing hands, it is important for the fingers to be alright. Hopefully, he continues to rehab well this summer and will be a factor for the Rangers on the ice to start camp.