NY Rangers Moving in Correct Direction of NHL Power Rankings

The 2026-27 NHL regular season has been a roller coaster for the New York Rangers already.

Their hot start feels like an eternity ago, as they started the campaign 6-2-0 but labored through a 1-5-1 stretch that included several blowouts. Injuries looked to be catching up to the team, especially in net, where Dylan Garand was being counted on to carry the load essentially by himself.

A five-day break ended with a game against the Edmonton Oilers, which was far from ideal and resulted in a 4-1 loss. However, the Rangers were able to get back on track in the final two games of their four-game homestand, defeating the St. Louis Blues 3-1 and Philadelphia Flyers 3-2.

That created some positive momentum for the team as they prepare for a four-game road trip against Western Conference foes. It also helped move them in the right direction in the NHL power rankings done by Sean Gentille and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (subscription required).

Where did Rangers land in this week's NHL power rankings?

Nov 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Tye Kartye (24) celebrates his game winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers with New York Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) and New York Rangers right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After plummeting in the rankings over the last few weeks, reaching No. 20 in last week’s edition, New York has been moved up to No. 18 this week. They jumped ahead of the New York Islanders, who fell from No. 14 to No. 19, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, who went from No. 18 to No. 21.

The Detroit Red Wings also dropped in the rankings, going from No. 19 to No. 22. While both teams that the Rangers defeated are below them in the rankings, with the Blues at No. 24 and the Flyers at No. 30, any win is a good win for this squad.

They are in a tough spot without star goalie Igor Shesterkin, but they continue to play at an elite level at Madison Square Garden. They have already logged eight victories on their home ice, doing a complete 180-degree turn compared to how they performed at MSG during the 2025-26 campaign.

West Coast bound ✈️ pic.twitter.com/GkfUzSY7kS — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 6, 2026

There is still plenty of work for the team to do, but there have been a lot of positives. Adam Fox continues to prove why he is one of the best defensemen in the League, recording 21 points in 17 games thus far, and is riding a two-game multi-point streak.

Tye Kartye has been an unearthed gem for the team. Claimed off waivers from the Seattle Kraken near the end of February, he has turned into an indispensable part of the team, currently occupying a spot in the second line and second power-play unit. He is also a prominent part of the penalty kill.

Pavel Dorofeyev, who got off to a painfully slow start, is looking more and more comfortable with the team as well. He has recorded a point in six out of his last seven games, with his raw production beginning to match his underlying metrics.