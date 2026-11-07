NY Rangers' Adam Fox Is Putting Together Norris Trophy Caliber Campaign So Far

The New York Rangers were able to win their second-straight game with a much-needed victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. In the win, one of their star players had another strong performance.

Even though the Rangers took the lead early on Thursday, a really bad second period resulted in them being down entering the third. However, a clutch goal by Pavel Dorofeyev tied it up, and then Tye Kartye was able to win shortly after.

Due to the struggles of the Flyers and an impending road trip, this was an important game for the Rangers to win, and they found a way. Getting some momentum heading into their West Coast trip is important, and one of the catalysts for the team on Thursday and throughout the season has been Adam Fox. The veteran defenseman is off to an incredible start, and he is performing as one of the best players in the league at his position.

Fox Putting Together Norris Trophy Caliber Campaign

Oct 24, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) controls the puck in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With another two points on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, Fox has now totaled 21 for the season with two goals and 19 assists. The talented defenseman hasn’t missed a game, and he is averaging over a point per game so far.

It has been a really impressive start to the season for the 28-year-old, and he is a major reason why the Rangers have been a better team compared to last season.

When comparing against his peers, Fox is currently ranking third among defensemen in points, behind Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers and Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild. Bouchard is leading the way this year with 30 points so far, and Hughes is just above Fox with 22 points. However, when it comes to assists, Fox ranks second behind Bouchard.

The talented defenseman of the Oilers has got off to a great start to the campaign alongside Connor McDavid, but Fox’s start to the year has been impressive as well.

New York doesn’t have a player like McDavid that Fox is playing with, which makes his performance so far, all the more impressive. With the hot start to the season, Fox is on pace for just under 104 points, which would make it the best year of his career.

With two more assists tonight, Adam Fox points pace is now at 103.7647059



Elite #NYR — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) November 6, 2026

While it is Bouchard as the front-runner right now for the Norris Trophy, Fox is having that caliber of start to the season. If the talented defenseman from the Oilers slows down, Fox will be right in the mix.