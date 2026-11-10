NY Rangers Need More Production from Struggling Power Play Unit

The New York Rangers saw their winning streak get snapped by the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. In the loss, there was one significant takeaway.

Coming into their matchup against the Oilers, the Rangers were feeling good and playing well on a three-game winning streak. However, New York knew this would be a challenging matchup, and that proved to be the case.

The Rangers played pretty well overall and likely deserved a better outcome in this game, but an early mistake cost them dearly. On a play behind the net, Dylan Garand made a bad pass that hit off the back of the net right to Connor McDavid.

It ended up being one of the easiest goals in the career of McDavid, who gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead. However, this was very early in the game, and it would have been good to see the Rangers be able to rebound.

Despite outplaying them for much of the night, New York was only able to muster one short-handed goal in the game. Opportunities were certainly there for the Rangers, but going 0-for-5 on the power play is not a recipe for success. This was a group that was excellent last year, but so far the results this season have not been the same.

Rangers Need More From Power Play

Nov 9, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers forward Pavel Dorofeyev (16) moves the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While New York might have struggled last year overall, this was a team that had one of the best power plays in the league. So far, that has not been the case for the Rangers this year.

New York now ranks 24th in the league in power play percentage at 18.9%, and that is not going to get the job done. This is a unit that has far too much talent on the man-advantage to not have a better result.

The penalty kill unit has been extremely strong for the team when they are down a man; they aren’t getting the job done on the other end.

While players like Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere are having great campaigns, they aren’t seeing that success on the power play. For Fox, of the 22 points that he has so far this year, only six are on the power play. Compared to last year, when he had 53 points overall, 24 of which were on the man-advantage.

With five chances on Monday night, one goal on the power play could have changed the outcome of the game for the Rangers. As the team goes forward, improving in this area is a must.