NY Rangers Need to Improve Power Play Production

The New York Rangers are facing some early-season woes, and the team is seeking answers. With a need to improve, there is one area that they should be looking at.

While it was a strong start to the season for the Rangers, things have gone south pretty quickly. New York got off to a strong start, but in correlation with the injury to their star goalie, things are starting to spiral a bit.

The Rangers have lost four games straight and six of their last seven. Understandably, there is some major concern about the outlook now, but there are some areas that the team can improve.

While New York isn’t going to have another Igor Shesterkin come walking through the door, this was a group that improved over the summer. Now, while they are built to be a strong defensive team, they do have one area of offense that they can improve, and that will help them win games.

Rangers Need More From Power Play

Nov 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) controls the puck in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to the struggles of the team, there are multiple areas that have become an issue. One of the hot topics is in the net. However, other areas have dropped the ball as well.

Coming into the year, the power play for the Rangers was expected to be a great strength. This was a unit during the 2025-26 campaign that performed really well. Even though the offense for New York wasn’t the best overall, the team performed well on the man-advantage.

This summer, the Rangers figured to have improved the unit with the addition of sharpshooter Pavel Dorofeyev. As one of the best power-play goal scorers for the Vegas Golden Knights last year, he figured to be able to come in and make an impact on the man-advantage for New York as well.

While it’s still early, the Rangers currently rank 18th in the league in power play percentage at 20%. This is a pretty big drop from last year, when they ranked in the top five.

As New York looks for ways to improve this unit, they might be getting ready to make a bit of a change. At practice on Monday, it was Gabe Perreault coming in for J.T. Miller on the man-advantage as New York tries to spark something.

PP1 is Fox, Zibanejad, Dorofeyev, Perreault and Lafrenière #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 2, 2026

Overall, as the team tries to snap out of this funk, getting goals on the man-advantage will certainly help them achieve that. This is a unit that has the talent to be a strong group, but they have to be better.