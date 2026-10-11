NY Rangers Need To Keep up Stellar Performance in Key Area Without Igor Shesterkin

The New York Rangers 2026-27 season was changed for the worse when starting goalie Igor Shesterkin suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Washington Capitals.

It is a massive blow to the Rangers, with Shesterkin still being viewed as the best goalie in the NHL. His loss will be difficult to overcome, especially because the team is already without their No. 2 goalie entering the season, Joonas Korpisalo.

With both of their veterans on the shelf, New York will be turning to youngster Dylan Garand, who has gone from the AHL to No. 1 goalie on the depth chart in the NHL in less than two weeks.

To ensure their season doesn’t go off the rails, the Rangers are going to need a complete team effort top to bottom to help Garand out as much as possible. One area that they have been elite in, and will need to remain so, is on the penalty kill.

Rangers have had elite penalty kill thus far

Oct 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (10) celebrates his goal against the Utah Mammoth during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goaltending certainly matters when opponents have a man advantage, and Shesterkin was excellent in those situations. Garand will do his best to keep that performance up as well, but the team in front of him has been excellent as well.

As shared by NHL.com, against the Capitals, New York killed off all three power plays they faced. That improved their overall numbers to 17-of-19 penalties killed thus far this season, with their 89.47% being No. 9 in the League.

The 19 power-play opportunities against is tied for the third most in the NHL with the Florida Panthers. However, their two power-play goals allowed are tied for the third-fewest in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche are the only team not to have allowed a power-play goal yet this season; six have allowed one and eight others have allowed two, along with the Rangers.

A power play opportunity can create a lot of momentum for a team. Fans get excited knowing their team is on the man advantage, and the opportunity to score a goal increases.

New York has done a wonderful job of not allowing those momentum-changing plays to occur, killing off 100% of their power plays against on the road thus far; they are one of six teams in the League to achieve that feat.

Remaining sharp defensively in all situations, but especially when being down a man, is key to the Rangers remaining competitive without their star goalie in net. Garand has looked good with his limited NHL opportunities thus far, but he isn’t Shesterkin; no one really is, so everyone has to step up to help keep things heading in the right direction.