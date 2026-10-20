NY Rangers' Offense Comes Alive, Remain Perfect on Home Ice

After losing two straight on the road, the New York Rangers returned home for a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks with the goal of staying perfect at MSG.

Following being shut out on Saturday night, the Rangers wasted no time getting on the board in this one. Just over a minute into the game, Sean Durzi was able to score his second of the season with assists going to Pavel Dorofeyev and Tye Kartye. However, while he didn’t get credit for an assist, J.T. Miller was right in front of the net, helping provide the screen for the puck to find the back of the net.

With a great chance to extend the lead, New York was unable to capitalize on a five-on-three advantage. Dorofeyev had a great look at an open net but put it off the post.

While it was good to see the Rangers get on the board quickly, it was Dylan Garand who also helped set the tone with 13 saves in the first 20 minutes.

Rangers Open It Up

Oct 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (5) celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks with teammates during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start the second period, New York was able to get on the power play early, and the top unit was able to convert. On a shot by Adam Fox, it was Miller once again in front of the net, this time tipping it in for his second goal of the year. For Fox, this was his 10th assist of the campaign, and Alexis Lafreniere was able to get his fifth assist of the season.

Laf ➡️ Mika ➡️ Gabe #NYR



1st line makes it 3-0 on beautiful sequence pic.twitter.com/O5BLdDFehL — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 20, 2026

Not too long after that goal, it was the first line that made it 3-0. A great pass went from Lafreniere to Mika Zibanejad, who then sent it over to Gabe Perreault for his fourth goal of the year.

After that, a careless turnover by the Ducks resulted in an Oliver Bjorkstrand goal, which was his third of the year.

Bad turnover by the Ducks and Bjorkstrand makes them pay. #NYR up 4-0 now pic.twitter.com/v5j92USYsz — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 20, 2026

To start the third period, the Rangers kept piling it on. Bjorkstrand would score his second of the game and fourth of the season with assists coming from Taylor Raddysh and Braden Schneider. For Raddysh, who was recently brought up, it was his first assist of the year.

Overall, it was one of the better all-around performances by New York on both ends of the ice and especially on five-on-five. Home ice continues to be a major advantage for them, and they are different team offensively at MSG this year. While it would have been nice to get another shutout for Garand, the 5-2 win was a good one.

Next up for the Rangers will be a couple of games in Canada against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.