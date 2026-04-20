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NY Rangers' Offseason Will Have Multiple Key Stages

What will be key for the New York Rangers to have a good offseason?

Nick Ziegler

May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025.
May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. / The Journal News-Imagn Images
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With the New York Rangers watching from the sidelines during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they are going to have ample time to prepare for the offseason following their absence from the playoffs. 

Despite expectations of being a playoff contender this year, the Rangers fell well short of that mark by not only missing the playoffs but also finishing with the worst record in the Eastern Conference. This is a team that did move on from some veterans, but was likely better than their final record indicated. 

After a dreadful start, they played better after the Olympic break, which was encouraging to see. Furthermore, with some of those improvements coming from younger players stepping up, the team had to be pleased with how they finished the campaign. 

However, while it is nice that they were able to finish strong, this was a team that finished with the worst record in the East, and changes will have to be made. This winter will be a pivotal one, and there will undoubtedly be multiple keys for them to be successful. 

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN recently wrote about a couple of keys for the Rangers, and they will have multiple things that are important. 

New York Has Multiple Keys This Offseason

New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault skating
New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Following the poor year, there are multiple things that will be key for the Rangers this offseason. The first will start with the NHL Draft Lottery. New York has the third-highest odds for the first overall pick, and securing the top spot could change things immensely for the franchise right off the bat. 

Furthermore, while the draft will be key, this is also a team that has done a nice job of creating cap space as well. Chris Drury and Mike Sullivan recently spoke about adding another playmaker on defense and some more talent for their bottom six forwards

While the roster will look different, whether it be from the NHL Draft or free agency, another important factor will be the continued development of some of their young players. Gabe Perreault was a rookie on the first line at the end of the season and could be primed for a massive second year if he has a good offseason. 

Overall, even though this campaign was a complete disaster in terms of their record, there is reason to believe that they can turn things around quickly. However, it will take a lot of hard work from the front office, coaching staff, and the players. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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