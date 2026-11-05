NY Rangers Place Sean Durzi on IR & Waive Veteran Goalie

The New York Rangers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries in the early going of the season.

Most recently, it has been defenseman Sean Durzi who has been bitten by the injury bug. He was working through an ailment, and the team finally decided to give him some rest, removing him from the lineup against the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 1, with Scott Morrow taking his place.

Durzi remained sidelined against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 3 and is going to remain out for at least a few more days. Already announced as out for the team’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Rangers have decided to place him on injured reserve.

Colin Stephenson of Newsday shared the news and added that the move is being made retroactively to Oct. 26. That was the last time Durzi took the ice before the team had an extended break in the schedule.

Ranger put Sean Durzi on IR, waive James Reimer

Oct 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (5) skates with the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The status of the veteran defenseman for the upcoming four-game road trip remains in the air. Comments made by head coach Mike Sullivan left the door open for Durzi to join the team at some point during the upcoming stretch of games away from Madison Square Garden.

With Durzi sidelined, Braden Schneider has moved up to the second defenseman pairing alongside Marcus Pettersson. Morrow is skating with rookie Alberts Smits, and the results have been positive thus far. Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov remain the No. 1 pairing.

Along with the news of Durzi heading to the IR, Stephenson added that New York has waived veteran goalie James Reimer. He will remain the backup for Dylan Garand tonight against the Flyers, but will be off the roster after that.

The #NYR have placed D Sean Durzi on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 26.

The team has also placed G James Reimer on waivers, which is part of the plan with Joonas Korpisalo about to return. Reimer will still serve as backup to Dylan Garand tonight against the Flyers. — Colin Stephenson (@ColinSNewsday) November 5, 2026

It is fair to presume that Joonas Korpisalo, who was sent to the Hartford Wolf Pack to begin his conditioning program, is progressing well and moving closer to a return to the Rangers. He could very well make his season debut at some point during the upcoming road trip, which is great news for New York.

When Garand takes the ice against Philadelphia, it will be the 12th consecutive game that he has played in and his 10th start. The streak began when he had to relieve Igor Shesterkin on Oct. 9 against the Washington Capitals when he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending lower-body injury.

The only other game Garand didn’t start was Nov. 26 against the Los Angeles Kings, when Reimer made it through one period before being pulled.