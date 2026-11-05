NY Rangers Place Sean Durzi on IR & Waive Veteran Goalie
In this story:
The New York Rangers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries in the early going of the season.
Most recently, it has been defenseman Sean Durzi who has been bitten by the injury bug. He was working through an ailment, and the team finally decided to give him some rest, removing him from the lineup against the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 1, with Scott Morrow taking his place.
Durzi remained sidelined against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 3 and is going to remain out for at least a few more days. Already announced as out for the team’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Rangers have decided to place him on injured reserve.
Colin Stephenson of Newsday shared the news and added that the move is being made retroactively to Oct. 26. That was the last time Durzi took the ice before the team had an extended break in the schedule.
Ranger put Sean Durzi on IR, waive James Reimer
The status of the veteran defenseman for the upcoming four-game road trip remains in the air. Comments made by head coach Mike Sullivan left the door open for Durzi to join the team at some point during the upcoming stretch of games away from Madison Square Garden.
With Durzi sidelined, Braden Schneider has moved up to the second defenseman pairing alongside Marcus Pettersson. Morrow is skating with rookie Alberts Smits, and the results have been positive thus far. Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov remain the No. 1 pairing.
Along with the news of Durzi heading to the IR, Stephenson added that New York has waived veteran goalie James Reimer. He will remain the backup for Dylan Garand tonight against the Flyers, but will be off the roster after that.
It is fair to presume that Joonas Korpisalo, who was sent to the Hartford Wolf Pack to begin his conditioning program, is progressing well and moving closer to a return to the Rangers. He could very well make his season debut at some point during the upcoming road trip, which is great news for New York.
When Garand takes the ice against Philadelphia, it will be the 12th consecutive game that he has played in and his 10th start. The streak began when he had to relieve Igor Shesterkin on Oct. 9 against the Washington Capitals when he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending lower-body injury.
The only other game Garand didn’t start was Nov. 26 against the Los Angeles Kings, when Reimer made it through one period before being pulled.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.