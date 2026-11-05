NY Rangers' Sean Durzi Out vs. Flyers, Road Trip Status Uncertain

The New York Rangers were finally able to snap their four-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues. However, for the second straight game, they were without a key player.

It has certainly been a bit of a tough stretch of late for the Rangers. This was a team that got off to a great start to the campaign, but has seen some struggles of late.

Overall, not a lot has gone right for the team during this rough patch, but the game against the Blues perhaps will be a step in the right direction. The team certainly performed a lot better as a whole, and that resulted in a win.

Now, the team will be at home for one more game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday before heading on a road trip. However, for the third straight game, defenseman Sean Durzi will be out.

Durzi’s Status for Road Trip is Uncertain

Oct 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (5) celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks with teammates during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the defenseman set to miss his third straight game, his status for the upcoming four-game road trip is a bit uncertain. The Rangers will be starting things off on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, and Sullivan’s comments left the door wide open for Durzi not to be with the team to start the trip.

However, with this being a four-game road trip, it was encouraging to hear that he could perhaps join the team during it.

Durzi was a key acquisition for the team this offseason in the Vincent Trocheck trade, and he has been a second-pair defenseman for the team. Since he has missed some time, the pairs on the blueline have had to change a bit.

Braden Schneider has moved up to play alongside Marcus Pettersson on the second pair, and it has been Scott Morrow playing with Alberts Smits on the third pair.

Morrow has made the most of his opportunities so far and has been quite impressive. His level of play has arguably warranted him getting some more playing time when Durzi returns, and perhaps that is something Mike Sullivan will consider with Schneider not lighting it up this year.

Overall, the hope will certainly be that Durzi is back for the road trip. With him being the quarterback of the second power play unit, Adam Fox was used on both power play units on Tuesday, and that adds minutes on the ice to his total.

Fortunately, the depth of the blueline with Morrow stepping in and performing well has helped soften the blow of Durzi being out.