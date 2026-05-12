NY Rangers' Potential Ideal Target in Free Agency Re-Signs With Blue Jackets
The New York Rangers are getting set for a pivotal offseason, but they have already seen a potential target in free agency come off the board.
Following a terrible campaign in which they finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers know that this offseason is going to be an important one for the franchise. With a belief that they can still be a playoff contender, the team is going to have to be aggressive in order to try to get some more talent for the roster.
New York will have two picks in the first round that can be used to either help in the trade market, add some young talent, or potentially even both. However, the easiest way for them to get better will be in free agency.
Even though the star power might be lacking in this year's class, there are options to provide improvements for the team. Currently, the needs for New York figure to be improving their depth on their bottom six, adding another scorer for the top six, and getting a puck-moving defenseman.
One option for the bottom six who would have been a great third-line center, especially if New York trades theirs this summer, would have been Charlie Coyle from the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, he has reportedly re-signed.
Coyle Would Have Been a Great Fit
With a lot of cap space this summer, New York figured to be a team that was going to be in the mix for a lot of free agents. One of the areas that it made sense to improve was in the middle, at the center.
Since the team seems pretty set on entertaining offers for Vincent Trocheck, moving him for some younger assets, while pursuing a player like Coyle to help them have a strong third-line center, makes a lot of sense.
However, while Coyle is a good player, the increase in the salary cap that is coming has already had an impact on what the market is going to look like. The veteran forward has reportedly signed a six-year, $36 million deal, worth $6 million annually.
Last year, Coyle had a strong season, totaling 58 points with 20 goals and 38 assists. At 34 years old, it might seem like a bit of a steep cost for the Blue Jackets, but the salary cap increase has changed things.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, he will be a potential free agent target that is already off the board for the team. However, his signing could help make Trocheck an even more appealing trade option.