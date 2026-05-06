NY Rangers Predicted for Multiple Openings on Defensive Depth Chart
There has been a lot of focus on the New York Rangers' desire to add an impact forward to their roster this offseason.
Trade rumors have swirled about their potential interest in Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators if he were to become available. A top-six forward is the ultimate goal, but it is far from the only need on the roster.
Arguably, the most glaring need is at the blue line. The Rangers have an elite defensive pairing of Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov as their top line. When on the ice together, there aren’t many teams that have a better duo anchoring their defensemen depth chart.
Head coach Mike Sullivan knows what he is going to get when Fox and Gavrikov are on the ice together. Where the problem truly lies is on the second line, with the depth behind their top two needing improvement.
Rangers have needs along blue line
Over at The Athletic (subscription required), Vincent Z. Mercogliano put together a piece projecting the roster for New York in the 2026-27 season heading into its offseason. There are at least two spots on the defensemen depth chart that are open right now.
The No. 2 left defenseman and No. 3 right defenseman spots are currently open, but that could certainly change. Will Borgen is currently 2RD, but he could be on the trade block once his full no-trade clause drops to a 15-team list on July 1.
Not on the depth chart is Braden Schneider, who is also viewed as a potential trade chip to bring in forward help. At this point, it would be a surprise if both Schneider and Borgen are with the Rangers next season.
2LD is the biggest hole to address. New York has some intriguing depth they can turn to to fill out that spot, but it is fair to wonder how ready the players are.
Will New York turn to younger players to fill depth chart?
Matthew Robertson is a feel-good story, an overlooked prospect who eventually earned a shot and made the most of his NHL opportunity. But his ceiling isn’t as high as some of his peers because of limitations in his game.
He looks ticketed for third-line duties after being overwhelmed as a No. 2.
Drew Fortescue made his debut in the final month of the 2025-26 regular season and is going to put in the work to ensure he can get a spot on next season’s roster. Only 21 years old, that is a tall task to ask him to handle, but he could very well prove capable.
It will be interesting to see how things unfold for the Rangers in the coming weeks. It is a near certainty that outside competition will be brought in, but the younger, inexperienced players on the roster will have a shot to prove themselves, too.