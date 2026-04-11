NY Rangers' Adam Fox Nominated for Important Award
With the season coming to an end for the New York Rangers, they will be attempting to finish strong in their last three games on the road. Fortunately, the team has looked better of late.
The 2025-26 season has certainly been a forgettable one for the Rangers this year. Despite expectations of being able to be a playoff contender, New York has instead been one of the worst teams in the league and could have a Top 5 pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.
Despite the struggles, the franchise appears to be pretty adamant that they will be retooling this offseason rather than rebuilding. When looking at the roster and the cap space that they will have, there is reason to believe that they will be able to turn things around quickly.
While they have struggled for the majority of the season, they have been playing much better of late. New York has won five of their last seven games, and their offense has finally come alive. One of the main reasons for that has been the play of defenseman Adam Fox, who is playing like one of the best players in the league right now. Recently, he was nominated for a special award.
Fox Nominated for King Clancy Trophy
While injuries have impacted his overall numbers this year, the star defenseman has been really good when on the ice, especially of late. Fox is currently on an eight-game points streak heading into their matchup against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
During that stretch, he has totaled 13 points with three goals and 10 assists. Furthermore, while that stretch has been impressive, he is also on a three-game multi-point streak.
Overall, he is now averaging exactly one point per game with 52 points in 52 games. If not for missing so much time, he could arguably be having the best year of his career. However, despite missing time, it is great to see Fox nominated for the King Clancy trophy.
The veteran defenseman is having a great season when on the ice, but he is also raising money for ALS to help the community as well. His production on the ice is directly correlated to the cause, with each goal scored being a $1,023 donation. Furthermore, each assist he donates $523. Overall, he has been able to donate $31,696 to the cause.
Fox is certainly deserving of winning the trophy with his work both on and off the ice. Hopefully, he continues to score points and raise more money for a great cause.