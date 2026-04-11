New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers' Adam Fox Nominated for Important Award

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox was recently nominated for an important award.

Nick Ziegler

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden.
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the season coming to an end for the New York Rangers, they will be attempting to finish strong in their last three games on the road. Fortunately, the team has looked better of late. 

The 2025-26 season has certainly been a forgettable one for the Rangers this year. Despite expectations of being able to be a playoff contender, New York has instead been one of the worst teams in the league and could have a Top 5 pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. 

Despite the struggles, the franchise appears to be pretty adamant that they will be retooling this offseason rather than rebuilding. When looking at the roster and the cap space that they will have, there is reason to believe that they will be able to turn things around quickly. 

While they have struggled for the majority of the season, they have been playing much better of late. New York has won five of their last seven games, and their offense has finally come alive. One of the main reasons for that has been the play of defenseman Adam Fox, who is playing like one of the best players in the league right now. Recently, he was nominated for a special award.  

Fox Nominated for King Clancy Trophy 

While injuries have impacted his overall numbers this year, the star defenseman has been really good when on the ice, especially of late. Fox is currently on an eight-game points streak heading into their matchup against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. 

During that stretch, he has totaled 13 points with three goals and 10 assists. Furthermore, while that stretch has been impressive, he is also on a three-game multi-point streak. 

Overall, he is now averaging exactly one point per game with 52 points in 52 games. If not for missing so much time, he could arguably be having the best year of his career. However, despite missing time, it is great to see Fox nominated for the King Clancy trophy. 

The veteran defenseman is having a great season when on the ice, but he is also raising money for ALS to help the community as well. His production on the ice is directly correlated to the cause, with each goal scored being a $1,023 donation. Furthermore, each assist he donates $523. Overall, he has been able to donate $31,696 to the cause. 

Fox is certainly deserving of winning the trophy with his work both on and off the ice. Hopefully, he continues to score points and raise more money for a great cause. 

Published |Modified
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

Home/News