NY Rangers Provided Learning Moment by Stars in Shutout Loss
The New York Rangers have looked like a completely different team over the last few weeks compared to the overall product that has been on the ice this season.
They are looking to end the season on a high note, with some positive momentum, despite missing the playoffs for a second straight year. Young players are showing a lot of promise, providing optimism for the future.
However, there is still plenty for New York to learn. Their performance has improved, but their last two games have shown that there is still plenty of work remaining for the Rangers to compete with the best teams in the NHL.
The first game of their season-ending three-game road trip started with a game against the Dallas Stars, who are second in the Western Conference with 108 points, which is the third most in the entire league.
Rangers battled but fell short against Stars
New York knew it would have its work cut out for itself, and they battled the physical, defensive-minded Stars throughout the game. Alas, with how the game was going, Dallas was ultimately able to execute on the margins, creating just enough of an edge to come away with a 2-0 victory.
“I am going to give (Dallas) credit, honestly. They were pressuring (on the penalty kill) and you could tell, from both sides, the puck was bouncing a lot out there. I feel like the ice was (not great) at times, but I think we had some opportunities to execute a little bit better,” Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad said, via Taylor Baird of NHL.com. “I thought they did a good job of taking time and space away. We tried to come up with solutions, but today was just not one of those days, unfortunately, and we will learn from it and move on.”
New York was unable to capitalize on the man-advantage opportunities they hadto give Igor Shesterkin any help. They went 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Stars were 1-for-4. The first goal of the game, scored by Jason Robertson at 12:49 of the third period, was of the power play variety.
He would score the final goal of the game, 19:01 into the final period, on an empty net to make the score 2-0, giving him 44 goals on the campaign.
Rangers have work to do to hang with the NHL's best
It was certainly encouraging to see the Rangers stick with such a physical and talented team for as long as they did. Ultimately, they came up short in their goal of winning, but it was positive to see them more than hold their own.
As Zibanejad said, this is a good learning moment for the squad. Players had to start feeling good when New York went on a hot streak, winning five out of six games.
But a dose of reality has been given to them in their last two contests. In the Madison Square Garden finale against the Buffalo Sabres, the Rangers lost 5-3 after being manhandled in the third period.
Those third-period struggles continued against Dallas, as New York has to learn how to sustain for an entire 60 minutes, not just the first two periods of the contest.