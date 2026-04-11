NY Rangers Should Be Aggressive This Summer To Improve Roster
With the end of the season quickly approaching for the New York Rangers, the team will be getting set for what will be a busy offseason.
While the overall campaign will be seen as a failure for the Rangers, they have been playing some better hockey of late. To begin the year, New York got off to a historically bad start at home. Unfortunately, those struggles at home continued for much of the year, and they just narrowly avoided the worst home record in franchise history.
There were a number of injuries that contributed to the struggles this year, and the front office also elected to make some moves geared toward helping the future. However, while it looked like the team might go into a rebuild, they made it very clear that they will be looking to retool and not rebuild.
As the team finishes up the year, there are going to be no shortage of rumors surrounding what the plan will be this summer. New York is going to have a high draft pick after the poor season, and they also have a lot of cap space.
With some of their young players looking good down the stretch, there is reason to believe that it can be a quick turnaround for the franchise. However, that will have to be their mindset this summer.
Rangers Should Be Aggressive This Summer
Even though this year was a big failure for New York, the plan going into the summer is to improve. While they might look to get a bit younger at the same time, this is a franchise that wants to be a playoff contender once again in the 2026-27 campaign.
Not too long ago, there were some projected notable free agents like Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel. The Rangers are no strangers to wanting to bring in star power to New York, but both ultimately signed extensions with their teams.
However, while some of the big fish are off the board for free agency, there will still be talent for the team to pursue not only in free agency but on the trade market as well. With the pressure undoubtedly on for Chris Drury to get New York back in the playoffs next year, he will need to have a good summer and find a way to blend some of the young talent on the team with some players who can help right away.