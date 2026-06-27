NY Rangers Quickly Sign Pavel Dorofeyev to Massive Contract Extension
Coming into the first round of the NHL Draft, the New York Rangers were scheduled to have two picks. However, a blockbuster deal has changed the outlook of the team completely.
Leading up to the NHL Draft, there were a lot of notable players who were traded. With some of them being ideal trade targets for the Rangers, there was certainly a bit of a disappointment that the team wasn’t able to make a splash. However, just before they were on the clock with the fifth overall pick, they were able to land an impact player.
New York was a team that was in need of a player for their top six that was going to be able to come in and help the team offensively. In a trade with the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the Rangers were able to add 25-year-old forward Pavel Dorofeyev.
With the salary cap being a bit tight for Vegas, the Rangers were able to capitalize on it with the trade for the restricted free agent. Furthermore, it didn't take long for them to lock him up long-term.
Rangers Quickly Extend Dorofeyev
Due to the 25-year-old being a restricted free agent, there was certainly an expectation that New York was going to lock him up long-term following the blockbuster trade. That is exactly what happened, with the two sides reportedly agreeing to a seven-year deal worth $11 million annually.
With the salary cap going up, the Rangers had a ton of cap space to play with, and a large portion of that will be going to Dorofeyev. The talented forward is coming off a 37-goal season, and it was the second straight year in which he was able to reach the 30-goal mark.
This extension is a really strong one for the Rangers, locking up their new forward to a long-term deal. At 25 years old, he is not only going to be able to help the Rangers be better next season, but he is going to be a foundational piece of the roster going forward as well.
New York is trying to find that delicate balance between competing now and building toward the future, and this move overall is a great one for the team. Dorofeyev is just entering his prime, and the Rangers are getting a proven goal scorer who is also good on the defensive end of the ice. Overall, while it might not have taken long to get a deal done, New York has locked up their new forward quickly.