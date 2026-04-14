NY Rangers' Rookie Duo Is Major Positive Heading Into Next Season
The New York Rangers have just one game remaining in the season, and they unfortunately have slipped up down the stretch a bit. However, there have been some encouraging signs for the team down the stretch.
With the worst record overall in the Eastern Conference this year, it has obviously been one of the most disappointing seasons of late for the Rangers, and they have long been out of playoff contention.
Now, the team will be focusing on the upcoming NHL Draft Lottery and the offseason. New York has done a nice job of creating a ton of cap space, and they have some nice draft capital as well.
While with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, it would be easy to assume that the Rangers are going to be rebuilding, the front office has been adamant that this will be a retool.
Even though they might be on a three-game losing streak right now, the team has shown some encouraging performances of late, and some of them have come from their young talent. As New York looks toward the future, the young core of the team continuing to get better will be important.
Rookie Duo Has Been Thriving
With the Rangers being out of contention, there has been a lot of focus on the future and getting some of their younger talent some meaningful playing time. Two of those players have been Gabe Perreault and Matthew Robertson.
Recently, Perreault was able to have the best game of his career, netting a hat trick against the Detroit Red Wings. At just 20 years old, the forward has been playing on the first line for New York, and the results have been good.
Furthermore, while Perreault has been playing well offensively, it has been Robertson doing a good job on the defensive end of the ice as a rookie. In their recent loss to the Panthers, both were able to score, giving the Rangers 20 goals scored by rookies since March 2nd. That is the most in the league during that span, and unsurprisingly, they also have the most points during that span.
Seeing the excellent production of late from the rookie duo is a major bright spot for New York going forward. As the team gets ready for the offseason, it is important to know what is already in place for the next campaign so they can properly prepare. The play of Perreault and Robertson has certainly been bright spots for the team, and they will be building blocks going forward.