NY Rangers Send One More Player From Roster to Waiver Wire

The New York Rangers suffered their second loss of the preseason in as many games, falling to the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, 4-3.

It was a tale of two halves for the Rangers, who dominated out of the gate. They had a 3-0 lead, looking good in every facet of the game, but sloppiness eventually got the best of them. Too many penalties were committed, and the Islanders took full advantage, scoring three times on the power play.

Taking the loss in the game was Spencer Martin, who replaced Igor Shesterkin in net after he played the first two periods. Shesterkin saved 18 shots, allowing two goals for a .900 save percentage and 3.08 goals-against average.

Martin struggled, stopping only six of eight shots he faced, coming out to a .750 save percentage and an ugly 7.06 goals-against average. His odds of making the NHL roster for opening night were basically zero given the depth ahead of him, but that performance certainly didn’t help.

Rangers place Spencer Martin on waivers

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Spencer Martin (41) tends the net in the third period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not even 24 hours after that loss, Martin now finds himself on waivers. He is one of 34 players who were placed on waivers on Sept. 23 as teams around the league start to cut their rosters down for the regular season, with the deadline being Monday, Sept. 28.

A third-round pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, No. 63 overall by the Colorado Avalanche, Martin has been a journeyman throughout his career; New York is the fifth organization that he has suited up for.

There is a chance that he joins a sixth franchise, but it is highly unlikely. Claims are rarely put in on players who are placed on waivers, with the likeliest outcome being that Martin clears and ends up back with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL.

On NHL waivers today. pic.twitter.com/eqJyXaKy6B — James Mirtle (@mirtle) September 23, 2026

The Wolf Pack weren’t very good last season, which led to the coaching staff being revamped, with Jay Leach taking over as head coach. Martin struggled in 22 appearances, going 3-13-3 with an .873 save percentage and a 3.51 goals-against average.

He was better with CSKA Moskva in the KHL. Across 14 games, he went 5-6-2 with a respectable .905 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average. However, when called upon to play with the Rangers, his performance was not good.

Martin made six NHL appearances last season, starting four times with a 1-3 record. He had a woeful save percentage of .863 and a goals-against average of 4.13. With a career save percentage of .881 and a goals-against average of 3.60, New York would be better off holding onto Dylan Garand and seeing what he can do in a No. 2 role.