NY Rangers Offseason Additions Make Impact in Loss to NY Islanders
The New York Rangers played their second preseason game of the year, and their first at Madison Square Garden, on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders after losing Monday to the New Jersey Devils.
They got off to a hot start, scoring the first three goals of the game, but sloppy play allowed the Islanders back into the game, eventually securing control of the contest in a come-from-behind victory.
New York took full advantage of the Rangers' inability to put pressure on the offensive zone after dominating early on. Penalties were a deciding factor, with the Blueshirts committing the last five of the game and allowing their rivals to score three times on the power play.
In a disappointing 4-3 loss, there was one clear positive for Rangers fans to be happy about: their offseason additions made their presence felt in the early going, driving the offensive production in the early going.
Rangers newcomers make positive impact against Islanders
There were seven offseason additions who were in the lineup for the second preseason game of the year: center Cole Beaudoin; wingers Pavel Dorofeyev, Oliver Bjorkstran and Eeli Tolvanen; and defensemen Sean Durzi, Marcus Pettersson and Alberts Smits.
Out of that group, Pettersson was the only one who didn’t get on the score sheet. 8:23 into the first period, Beaudoin, the centerpiece of the Vincent Trocheck deal with the Utah Mammoth, scored past Islanders’ star goalie Illya Sorokin.
Recording assists on the play were Durzi, who was acquired along with Beaudoin from the Mammoth, and Tolvanen, the most recently signed player in free agency who spent last season with the Seattle Kraken.
The second goal of the game came courtesy of Dorofeyev, who wasted no time showcasing his elite left-handed shot. He scored 6:03 into the second period with an assist from J.T. Miller and Bjorkstrand. There is a good chance that is one of the line combinations that head coach Mike Sullivan goes with when the regular season rolls around.
The third and final goal of the game, scored by New York, 7:20 into the second period, was by veteran Taylor Raddysh. The addition of Tolvanen put his lineup spot in jeopardy, so netting a goal will certainly help his case for a spot.
Two assists were recorded on that play, with Smits getting the first point as an NHL player. His fellow defenseman, Braden Schneider, also got an assist. After Urho Vaakanainen was waived on Tuesday, the combination of Smits and Schneider could be the No. 3 pairing on opening night at the blue line.
It was tough sledding after that for New York, surrendering four straight goals to their visitors in a loss. The Rangers will have off on Wednesday before returning to the ice for preseason Game No. 3 on Thursday against the Devils at MSG.