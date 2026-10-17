NY Rangers Shake Up Top Six Ahead of Game Against Blue Jackets

The New York Rangers are getting set for a Saturday evening matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the team will be hoping to bounce back following their worst loss of the season.

While the Rangers have been playing some excellent hockey this season, they did have their first major slip-up against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. New York ended up losing by a score of 7-1, and things really spiraled out of control between the end of the first period and the second period.

For the first time in his young career, Dylan Garand struggled and allowed more than two goals for the first time in his career. It was certainly a game to forget for the team, and they will be looking to turn the page.

Despite having a 6-3 record, the team has been making some changes to their roster and their lines. With a desire to improve at even strength and find the best combinations on their lines, things will be looking different on Saturday.

Rangers Shake Up Top Six Again

Rangers lines — top-six shake up and Raddysh drawing in



Perreault-Zibanejad-Lafrenière

Kartye-Miller-Dorofeyev

Cuylle-Laba-Tolvanen

Bjorkstrand-Dowling-Raddysh



Gavrikov-Fox

Pettersson-Durzi

Šmits-Schneider pic.twitter.com/IXhE6hR4jb — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) October 17, 2026

New York has moved some things around so far this year, and on Saturday the top six will once again look different. Going back to the first line will be Alexis Lafreniere to join Gabe Perreault and Mika Zibanejad.

This trio performed really well in the second half of last year. To begin this season, it wasn’t too much of a surprise to see them start together. Lafreniere has been the best offensive player for the team, and while he did go down to the second line for a little bit and performed well there, he has earned the right to be on the first line.

So far this season, he leads the team in both points and goals, and having him up on the top line makes sense.

With Lafreniere moving up to the top line, it is once again Pavel Dorofeyev going back to the second. In the loss to the Devils, one of the silver linings for the Rangers was that Dorofeyev was able to find the back of the net for his second goal of the year.

There has been a lot of talk about his production since coming over, and while he has played well, finishing with goals hasn’t come yet. With it being the 10th game of the year coming up, the Rangers would love to go to 7-3, and the hope will be that these switches result in success.