NY Rangers Shockingly Not Named Landing Spot for Red Wings Star
As the NHL Draft and free agency get closer for the New York Rangers, the team will be preparing for an important offseason.
Coming off a terrible campaign this season, the Rangers are a team that is going to be hungry to improve. New York has now missed the playoffs for two straight years, and they certainly don’t want to have a repeat of this campaign.
In order to improve, additions are going to have to be made for the Rangers as they will have a few clear spots. Adding at least one player for their top six will be a major need. Scoring for this unit was lacking at times, and that should be the top priority. However, accomplishing that will not be easy.
While New York has a ton of cap space, free agency is lacking and the team might not be able to get their answer on the open market. If that ends up being the case, the Rangers might look to the trade market. As the offseason gets closer, names will start to pop up who could be a good option, and one recently did.
Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some potential landing spots for Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin after he reportedly requested a trade. However, it was surprising to see the Rangers were not one of them.
New York Pursuing Larkin Makes Sense
After missing the playoffs once again, Larkin is seemingly looking for a fresh start, and if the Red Wings do end up shopping him, he could be a splash addition wherever he goes. For New York, while center isn’t a major need for them right now, it will be if they elect to trade Vincent Trocheck.
With Larkin being a bit younger and a better player, these two will be linked in terms of whoever is dealt first could set the market for the other. Perhaps a package in which they are flipped for each other, with the Rangers adding some more assets, could be something that makes sense for both sides.
When looking at what Larkin could bring to the team, his ability to put the puck in at a high rate would be ideal for New York. The 29-year-old has totaled at least 30 goals in five straight years. There will be no shortage of suitors for a player like Larkin, and the Rangers should certainly be in the mix.