NY Rangers Should Go All-In for Edmonton Oilers Star This Offseason
With the Stanley Cup Playoffs nearing the end of the first round, the New York Rangers are continuing to prepare for what will be a busy offseason.
It was a really disappointing year for the Rangers, and they will be trying to find ways to improve this summer. New York finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
This is a team that certainly had higher expectations coming into the year, but ultimately fell well short of them. Now, even though they had the worst record in the conference, the team isn’t looking to rebuild, but rather to retool.
While they might have struggled, New York still has some really good things in place, and a turnaround next season to make the playoffs is certainly a possibility. In the net, they have one of the best in the business with Igor Shesterkin. Furthermore, Adam Fox had a great year when he was healthy. Up front, Mika Zibanejad continues to be a strong producer offensively, but he needs some help.
With some teams in the playoffs seeing earlier exits than they would have liked, rumors will start to fly about some of those teams and players who have been eliminated. Recently, the Edmonton Oilers fell well short of their goals, and that could result in some buzz surrounding one of the best players in the NHL.
Rangers Should Go All-In for Connor McDavid
There are undoubtedly a lot of variables for New York if they were to pursue McDavid this offseason, and the first would be whether the Oilers would even listen. The star forward signed an extension with the team after two straight years of making the Finals. However, with a first-round exit, McDavid might be getting frustrated, and Edmonton might have to make a tough decision.
Furthermore, if McDavid were to become available, the asking price would likely be astronomical. Any potential deal for him could involve the Rangers’ top pick in the upcoming draft as a starting point. That would be a steep price, but McDavid is a generational talent and one that could instantly turn things back around for New York.
If frustrations have grown to a point that McDavid is ready to start a new chapter in his quest for a Stanley Cup, the Rangers would be wise to go all-in for the superstar. While the price tag would be everything in a potential deal, New York has positioned themselves well with young talent, draft picks, and cap space to pursue a star.