NY Rangers Should Pursue Flyers Winger Matvei Michkov

The New York Rangers are off to a solid start to the season with a 10-8-1 record, and they are hoping to continue to push toward being a playoff contender .

Following missing the playoffs for the last two years and coming in last place in the Eastern Conference last year, the desire to improve was strong for the Rangers over the summer.

This was a team that was aggressive during the offseason to improve, and on paper they achieved that. New York made moves to improve at all levels, and some of the moves have worked out well early on.

While the Rangers are an improved team, this was never going to be a one-year fix. New York still will need to make some improvements, and they will certainly still be on the hunt.

Recently, Kevin Weekes spoke about Philadelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov wanting a trade, and he would be an excellent player for the Rangers to target.

**Breaking News** 🚨 📰



From multiple league sources, with the Flyers unimpressive start and internal turmoil, Michkov would likely want a new start elsewhere. He's in the last year of his contract & is a prime trade candidate moving forward. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/4mYzKiN42G — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 10, 2026

Matvei Michkov Would Be an Excellent Player to Target

Nov 8, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (39) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Rangers continue to retool and look for ways to get better not only for now, but in the future, Michkov could fit the bill of what they are looking for.

At just 21 years old, he has already been able to total two 20-goal seasons in the NHL, and he is well on his way to a career-year in that category. So far, he has totaled 10 goals and four assists this year.

When looking at the roster for New York and what the team needs, another top-six forward and a player who can put the puck in the net would be a nice addition.

The Rangers have one of the younger rosters in the league, and with some key players still in their early to mid-20s, adding another youngster like Michkov would be a nice fit to help now and in the future.

However, even though he has been a good young player in the league, there are concerns about his willingness on the defensive end of the ice. Furthermore, it doesn’t appear like his relationship with the Flyers has been all roses. Also, a -11 plus-minus ratio is not ideal.

Perhaps a change of scenery for the young winger is what he needs, and the Rangers would be a good landing spot. New York has given up a lot of their future first-round picks this past summer, but getting a 21-year-old like Michkov would be worth moving young assets or draft picks.