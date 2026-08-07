NY Rangers Should Sign Emerging Forward Long-Term Soon
The New York Rangers have had a very busy summer, and as the team hopes to be much better next season, they have worked hard to get themselves into a better position to succeed.
Coming off what felt like the team hitting rock bottom, the Rangers came into this offseason seeking to be a much-improved team. New York was busy making a plethora of moves to improve the roster, and they have some new faces who should be able to really help out.
At forward, Pavel Dorofeyev is going to bring a major spark when it comes to helping offensively. The 25-year-old is coming off a 37-goal season, and that fills a major need for the Rangers.
Furthermore, the blueline is also much improved with the additions of Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson. These two will be anchoring the second-pair, and the franchise will be keeping an eye on Alberts Smits as well.
However, while all of the new faces are good, internal development for the team will also be key. Of their young players, one that did start to break out last year was Gabe Perreault. After looking the part last year, the team should be thinking about locking him up long-term.
Rangers Should Extend Perreault Soon
As one of the best young players on the team, New York should strongly be considering locking up Perreault coming off a strong campaign last season.
The young forward really came on at the end of the year, and moving to the first line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere really helped him.
In 23 games between March and April, he totaled 19 points on nine goals and 10 assists. His ability to find the back of the net was a nice surprise, with his game projecting more as a playmaker early on.
Furthermore, with the first hat trick of his career at the end of the season as well, there is a lot to like about what he brings to the table.
As the Rangers head into next year, where Perreault will be playing is yet to be determined. However, he is just 21 years old and looks the part of a top six forward.
With the salary cap continuing to rise, locking him up long-term soon makes a lot of sense for New York. He is going to be a restricted free agent soon, and the Rangers would be wise not to have that become a problem for them.