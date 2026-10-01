NY Rangers Shouldn’t Be Worried About Opening Night Loss

The New York Rangers dropped their 2026-27 NHL regular-season opener against the Boston Bruins in 3-0 fashion, which featured all Boston goals being scored in the final frame.

It marks the second consecutive season in which the Rangers were shut out on Opening Night. The loss came for the Rangers when Boston broke the scoring drought for both teams with two back-to-back goals and one empty-netter in the span of 1:15. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin managed 20 saves for the Blueshirts en route to the loss, with Fraser Minten, JJ Peterka and Mark Kastekic scoring for the Bruins.

For Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan, the loss marked his 1,000th career NHL game against his hometown team and the team in which he had his first head coaching job.

Per Mollie Walker of The New York Post, Sullivan said that while the result wasn't ideal, the Rangers simply need to improve their execution.

“We’ve got a ways to go,” their HC said. "I thought our effort was good; I just didn’t think our execution was great."

Another positive of the evening came from rookie Alberts Smits; he took his coveted rookie lap and made his NHL debut — making the history books in becoming the first Rangers defenseman in franchise history to debut at age 18 or younger on opening night.

New York Rangers defenseman Alberts Smits Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smits is also now the fifth Blueshirts rookie 30 years to have made his NHL debut on opening night of the same season he was drafted.

He was the No. 5 overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft – become the highest-drafted Latvian player in history.

How Can the Rangers Improve After Dropping Season Opener?

The good news for the Rangers is that their way forward is simple — improve defensive efforts across the blueline as the game winds on and avoid defensive miscues.

"We turn some pucks over and we give them some Grade-A looks off of those turnovers, and then we gave up way too many odd-man rushes," Sullivan also said postgame.

The Blueshirts also put up 24 shots against Boston netminder Jeremy Swayman — so a tad more offensive production also wouldn't hurt.

Rangers captain J.T. Miller pointed to the fact that the ongoing League season is 84 games, so there's still plenty of time for adjustments to be made and a path forward.

“It’s Game 1. We’ll get better,” Miller said to the media.

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) warms up before the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some specific aspects of their game the Rangers could improve surround timing from their forwards and offering more support to their defensemen — which will help to minimize odd-man rushes.

Next, the Rangers have their home opener at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 1 and will be hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning.