Breaking Down What a Successful Opening Night Would Look Like for NY Rangers

For the New York Rangers, the stakes are high for the 2026-27 season.

The Rangers are coming off failing to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final in 2024. A lackluster performance on home ice at Madison Square Garden did not help matters last year, with the Blueshirts being shut out in their first three and five of their first seven home games. But, 2026-27 marks a fresh start; and the regular-season opener against the Boston Bruins indicates the tipping point.

Sept. 29 also marks the 10th time in NHL history and first time since the 2012-2013 season that the Rangers will open their season against the Bruins; the Blueshirts are also 42-43-13-1 all time in season openers.

For the Rangers, the recipe for a successful season opener is simple — repeat history; the Rangers have wins in four of their last six home openers.

Though, they will have to capitalize being on the road; the New York franchise will open up away from MSG for the 69th time in franchise history, the most among any NHL franchises.

For Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan, the stakes are extra raised. He will coach in his 1,000th career NHL game against the Bruins, who are the first team he had his first head coaching gig with.

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers will also take on Boston after having gone 2-2 on their preseason stat sheet, matching up against both the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils twice within five days.

The Alberts Smits Factor

Rookie Alberts Smits will be the one to watch — as the defenseman is slated to take his rookie lap and make his NHL debut.

If that happens at TD Garden, Smits will become the fifth Rangers rookie in 30 years to make his NHL debut on opening night of the same season he was drafted. Though, he would make franchise history in that he'd become the first Rangers blueliner have made his debut at age 18 or younger on opening night.

Smits being the one to watch comes after he was drafted at No. 5 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft and became the highest-drafted Latvian player in the League.

Due to an incredibly competitive preseason from him, Smits was also awarded the 2026 Lars-Erik Sjoberg award — which is presented annually since 1988 to the top rookie in camp as selected by the media.

NY Rangers Opening Night Roster

The opening night roster for the Blueshirts is as follows:

Introducing your 2026-27 #NYR Opening Night roster ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Dq494NRKBx — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 28, 2026

Puck drop is slated for 8:00 p.m. EST for the Rangers at Boston, which will be followed by the Blueshirts hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 1.