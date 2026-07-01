New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Sign Free Agent Center Joe Veleno to One-Year Deal

The New York Rangers have added some depth by signing Joe Veleno to a one-year deal.

Nick Ziegler

Apr 9, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Joe Veleno (90) skates during the warmup before the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre.
Apr 9, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Joe Veleno (90) skates during the warmup before the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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With free agency underway and heating up, the New York Rangers have been busy as expected. 

It is no surprise that the Rangers have been busy to start the offseason, and that really started at the NHL Draft. In all likelihood, New York made their big splash when they traded for Pavel Dorofeyev in the first round. 

The talented 25-year-old is coming off a 37-goal campaign with the Vegas Golden Knights, and there is a lot to like about what he is going to be able to bring to the table. Furthermore, with the team locking him up long-term, it helps paint a picture of what the Rangers are trying to do. 

New York is very much going to be looking more toward the future than the 2026-27 season. While they will hope to be better than a last-place team, this is a group that could still be a couple of years off from being a true contender. 

However, with needs on the roster, they have been very active on Wednesday. Recently, they addressed a need on their fourth line with the signing of center Joe Veleno to a one-year deal. 

Veleno Expected to be 4th Line Center

At just 26 years old, Veleno fits the age that the Rangers are seeking to add to the roster, but with him being a fourth-line player, locking him up to a one-year deal is wise. With the Montreal Canadiens last year, he totaled five points with two goals and three assists in 61 games played. 

Due to Vincent Trocheck being a player that is expected to be traded, adding Veleno will provide them with some depth up the middle. If the team does indeed trade their veteran center, that should move J.T. Miller to the middle on the second line, and 22-year-old Noah Laba could be tasked with running the middle on the third line. 

While the addition of Veleno might not be a flashy move, it is an important one to provide some depth for the team. Furthermore, with it being just a one-year deal, the lack of commitment to a fourth-line player long-term is also appealing. 

It has certainly been a wild start to free agency for the Rangers with a couple of signings and a trade already. New York’s roster is starting to take shape, and the team as a whole is looking better on paper than a couple of weeks ago. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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