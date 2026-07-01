NY Rangers Sign Free Agent Center Joe Veleno to One-Year Deal
With free agency underway and heating up, the New York Rangers have been busy as expected.
It is no surprise that the Rangers have been busy to start the offseason, and that really started at the NHL Draft. In all likelihood, New York made their big splash when they traded for Pavel Dorofeyev in the first round.
The talented 25-year-old is coming off a 37-goal campaign with the Vegas Golden Knights, and there is a lot to like about what he is going to be able to bring to the table. Furthermore, with the team locking him up long-term, it helps paint a picture of what the Rangers are trying to do.
New York is very much going to be looking more toward the future than the 2026-27 season. While they will hope to be better than a last-place team, this is a group that could still be a couple of years off from being a true contender.
However, with needs on the roster, they have been very active on Wednesday. Recently, they addressed a need on their fourth line with the signing of center Joe Veleno to a one-year deal.
Veleno Expected to be 4th Line Center
At just 26 years old, Veleno fits the age that the Rangers are seeking to add to the roster, but with him being a fourth-line player, locking him up to a one-year deal is wise. With the Montreal Canadiens last year, he totaled five points with two goals and three assists in 61 games played.
Due to Vincent Trocheck being a player that is expected to be traded, adding Veleno will provide them with some depth up the middle. If the team does indeed trade their veteran center, that should move J.T. Miller to the middle on the second line, and 22-year-old Noah Laba could be tasked with running the middle on the third line.
While the addition of Veleno might not be a flashy move, it is an important one to provide some depth for the team. Furthermore, with it being just a one-year deal, the lack of commitment to a fourth-line player long-term is also appealing.
It has certainly been a wild start to free agency for the Rangers with a couple of signings and a trade already. New York’s roster is starting to take shape, and the team as a whole is looking better on paper than a couple of weeks ago.