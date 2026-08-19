NY Rangers Sign Scott Morrow to One-Year Deal to Provide Blueline Depth
The New York Rangers have had a very busy offseason, and with things being mostly quiet of late, they did just recently sign a defenseman to provide some depth for the blueline.
This summer, there has been no shortage of moves made by the Rangers. This was a team that needed to improve in a lot of areas, and they have accomplished that.
On paper, New York looks like a much better team, and Chris Drury does deserve some kudos for the work that he has done. Coming off the last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers should be able to get out of the cellar with the moves that they have made and assuming some of their key players stay healthy.
Furthermore, one of the other things that has been important to address is the depth of the franchise. With the season moving to 84 games, depth and having capable players to fill in if needed is going to be key. Recently, the team added a solid young defenseman in Scott Morrow to a one-year deal.
Rangers Sign Morrow for Blueline Depth
With the deal for Morrow being for $850,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the AHL, the defenseman is going to be utilized as a depth piece on the blueline for the organization.
This summer, there was a major focus on improving the blueline for the team. On the trade market, the Rangers acquired both Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson, who should be the second-pair.
Furthermore, with Braden Schneider not being dealt, he will be on the right side of the third pair. However, where there will be some opportunity for playing time is going to be on the left side of Schneider.
New York drafted Alberts Smits with the fifth overall pick in the NHL Draft, and he will certainly be getting a look at that role. Also, the team has Matthew Robertson, who could fill that role if Smits isn’t ready or the Rangers want to develop him in the AHL a bit.
Morrow is still just 23 years old and has played a bit the last couple of years with both the Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes. Overall, in his NHL career, he has totaled 12 points with one goal and 11 assists in 45 games played.
As a young defenseman with some NHL experience, Morrow will be a good depth piece for New York. Furthermore, if a trade does end up happening with Schneider before the year, he could be placed on the right side of the third pair if needed.