NY Rangers Sign Veteran Center Luke Glendening to PTO

The New York Rangers have finished up their first 10 games of the season and have to be pleased with a 6-3-1 record. However, despite some success, they are still looking for ways to improve.

Coming off a year to forget, the Rangers have been much-improved so far this season. New York worked hard during the offseason to get more talent and depth, and it has paid off early on.

While the team is dealing with the injury to Igor Shesterkin, Dylan Garand has stepped up for them so far. However, losing their best player is not easy to overcome, and the Rangers will need to keep working hard.

Furthermore, as the team continues to try and perform at a high level on the ice, the front office will also be seeking to continue to add talent. Due to the injury to Shesterkin, pursuing some help in the net could certainly be a need for the team eventually. However, they also lost their fourth-line center, Joe Veleno, to an injury, and that is a position that is not seen as a strength of the team.

Recently, New York has elected to give veteran forward Luke Glendening a PTO to perhaps add him and provide some additional depth to the forward group.

Rangers Giving Glendening a Try

The Rangers have signed forward Luke Glendening to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) October 19, 2026

As a 13-year veteran of the NHL, the Rangers looking to give Glendening a shot makes sense. The center position is not a strength of the organization, and they have already tried a couple of different options with Veleno out.

Top center prospect Cole Beaudoin has played a few games in the NHL, but he wasn’t getting the playing time that he needed and has gone back to the AHL for development.

Now, it is Justin Dowling who is manning the middle of the fourth line for the team. Like Glendening, Dowling is a veteran presence as well for New York up the middle.

Last season, Glendening played for both the New Jersey and the Philadelphia Flyers. Overall, he appeared in 70 games, totaling nine points with two goals and seven assists.

The veteran was very good at faceoffs for both teams, being over 50 percent on both. However, with the Flyers, he was just over 57 percent in the circle, which is an impressive number.

While he isn’t going to be a major weapon offensively, he could come in and provide some depth at a position of need for the Rangers.