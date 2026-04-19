NY Rangers' Star Has Lofty Expectations for Team Next Season
The New York Rangers have started up their offseason, and it will undoubtedly be a busy one for the franchise. However, despite a bad year this campaign, they will be hoping to accomplish quite a bit next season.
It was a very disappointing season for the Rangers this year, finishing with the worst record in the Eastern Conference. New York has now missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, and that isn’t something that sits well with a franchise that has high expectations.
Fortunately, even though most teams that would have had the record of the Rangers would be in a rebuilding mode, New York still has some good things in place and believes that they can turn things around quickly.
With a strong core of veterans still, they can certainly accomplish that, especially considering that they will have two first-round picks, one of which will be in the Top 5 for sure. Also, they have a lot of cap space, creating even more flexibility for the team.
One of the members of the veteran core, Adam Fox, believes that the Rangers will be able to bounce back quickly and become a contender once again next season. Furthermore, he has some lofty goals for the team.
Fox Expects Great Things
While reaching the Stanley Cup might be a bit of a stretch next season, anything can happen, and it will all depend on what the team is able to do this summer. However, there is certainly reason to believe that they will be able to be better and a playoff contender with the options they will have this summer.
It will certainly be interesting to see how New York attacks some of their potential needs this offseason, but they do have the luxury of having one of the best defensemen in hockey on the team.
Even though Fox missed some time with injury this season, he was nearly a point-per-game player and had a strong campaign when on the ice. Overall, he totaled 53 points with nine goals and 44 assists.
As the Rangers started playing better down the stretch, it was Fox who was one of the catalysts for it. The veteran defenseman played amazingly down the stretch, recording at least one point in nine of his last 10 games.
If Fox were healthy for the entire season, New York certainly would have had a better record. However, he is focused on the upcoming year and believes the team can be right back in the mix.