NY Rangers Star Surprisingly Absent From Top 20 Center List
If the New York Rangers are going to make any noise this season, they are going to need their key contributors to play at a high level.
There are two legitimate franchise cornerstones in defenseman Adam Fox and goalie Igor Shesterkin to game-plan around. Both are true stars, reflected in their place in the top 20 rankings for their respective positions.
Fox, coming off an injury-plagued campaign in which he recorded 53 points in 55 games, was ranked No. 13 among defensemen entering the 2026-27 preseason. Shesterkin is elite in net, coming in at No. 3.
Upfront, the Rangers are lacking an elite player of that stature, but it was still a little surprising not to see Mika Zibanejad included on the list of top 20 centers in the NHL right now, just a few weeks away from training camp getting underway.
Mika Zibanejad snubbed from top 20 centers list
The veteran center had a strong bounce-back campaign in 2025-26, recording 78 points in 81 games, scoring 34 goals to go along with 44 assists. He did have a brutal -20 plus/minus ratio, but that speaks more to the entire state of the team’s performance than Zibanejad individually.
That was a great response to a down 2024-25 season when he had only 62 points, scoring 20 goals with 42 assists, in 82 games with a plus/minus ratio of -22. Outside of that outlier campaign, the consistency that he provides is part of why he deserved a spot on this list.
Zibanejad has played in at least 81 games in five consecutive seasons, showing up for the team on a nightly basis. In 407 games, he has produced 384 points, lighting the lamp 148 times and handing out 236 assists.
Rangers need Mika Zibanejad to keep producing
With a new potential linemate in Pavel Dorofeyev, it will certainly be interesting to see Zibanejad’s playmaking alongside an elite shotmaker, with the Rangers’ newest winger recording back-to-back seasons with at least 35 goals scored.
Entering his age-33 campaign, it is understandable why the New York star would be overlooked for such a list. There are a lot of talented players up the middle, some of whom are a decade or more younger than Zibanejad.
But his consistent production and leadership on the ice are certainly more than enough for him to have warranted consideration for a top-20 spot. Putting together another campaign averaging nearly one point per game would certainly help put him in the mix for future lists.