Adam Fox Rightfully Moving up NHL Defensemen Rankings
The New York Rangers did a lot of work this offseason to help get the team back on track after missing the playoffs in two straight years.
One of the players whom they will be counting on to help elevate the team to that level is defenseman Adam Fox. His injuries during the 2025-26 campaign were a contributing factor to the team’s lack of success.
Without him in the lineup, their blueline production cratered. Of course, replacing a player of Fox’s caliber is not easy given what he provides the team on the ice. But there were some ghastly numbers produced with Braden Schneider stepping into a top-line role alongside Valdislav Gavrikov, and the team’s record suffered as a result.
Just seeing how important he is to the Rangers’ success, and his individual performance, is why it should come as no surprise that Fox is moving up the list of NHL defensemen in the league right now.
Where is Adam Fox ranked among NHL defensemen?
The New York star comes in at No. 13, moving up three spots after being ranked No. 16 last year. Despite playing in only 55 games, his skill and level of impact were on full display throughout the 2025-26 season.
For the fifth consecutive campaign, Fox recorded at least 50 points. There are only three other players who have accomplished that feat along with him: Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche.
Fox scored nine goals and handed out 44 assists, showcasing why he is still one of the best puck-moving, right-handed defensemen in the game. He also had a plus/minus ratio of +5, which was tied for the team lead with Taylor Raddysh.
Head coach Mike Sullivan relied heavily on Fox, who averaged 23:38 minutes per game for a squad that had a -14 goal differential. His 0.96 points per game was the second-best mark of his career, following the 1.01 he averaged in 2023-24, when he was fourth in the Norris Trophy voting.
Despite playing in only 55 games, he did appear on the Norris Award ballot, given to the best defenseman in the league, for the sixth consecutive year. If he can stay healthy, there is no reason he cannot make it seven, especially with his production remaining elite.
Entering his prime in his age-28 season, there should be plenty more productive seasons ahead. Fox is going to be a fixture on this list for years to come as one of the best defensemen in the NHL.