The New York Rangers made a lot of moves this offseason with a focus on upgrading their offense and finding the right combinations of players who fit into the scheme that head coach Mike Sullivan wants to run.

Easily, the biggest addition was forward Pavel Dorofeyev. He was acquired in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for three draft picks, including two first-rounders, and promptly signed to a sizable seven-year extension worth $11 million annually.

Even with the salary cap on the rise, that is a massive commitment to make to a single player. Dorofeyev fit exactly what the team needed as someone who can raise the team’s floor offensively, but there were some questions about whether he could continue the level of production he did with the Golden Knights.

Thus far, some of those questions have not been answered. Through 21 games played, Dorofeyev has managed to score only six goals. That puts him on a 24-goal pace through the first quarter of the season.

Rangers not getting money's worth from Pavel Dorofeyev yet

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Rangers right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) skates with the puck during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is certainly not what the Rangers paid for. They were expecting a lot more production than that from a player who has scored at least 35 goals in back-to-back seasons. Another discouraging development has been how unproductive the team is when he is on the ice.

During even-strength, 5-on-5 situations, New York has been outscored 14-8 on lines that were together for at least two or more 5-on-5 faceoffs. His on-ice goal percentage is an abysmal 35.7%, per MoneyPuck, which is the worst mark on the team.

Dorofeyev has a plus/minus of -18 on the season, which is hard to fathom given how well the team has performed overall. The Rangers are 12-8-1 on the season and have outscored opponents 64-57, making his plus/minus all the harder to believe. The next closest person to him is Will Cuylle, who has a -4.

Pavel Dorofeyev, the newest member of the @NYRangers, has quite the dangerous shot! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/VuqqguYAcx — NHL (@NHL) June 28, 2026

While things haven’t gone according to plan thus far, there are some bright spots in his on-ice performance. Dorofeyev is getting shot attempts, leading the team with 64 shots on goal; the next closest is Alexis Lafreniere.

Some regression to the mean could certainly come, especially for a player who has a career shooting percentage of 14.3%. His single-season low is 13.4% since becoming an NHL regular; right now, his rate with New York is 9.4%.

Dorofeyev still having excellent shot generation is a sign of better production on the horizon. His expected goals scored is 9.2 per MoneyPuck, which would look a lot better than the six that he currently has.