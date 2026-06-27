NY Rangers Trade Up With Kraken and Select Improving Winger with 102nd Pick
Following a busy night one of the NHL Draft, the New York Rangers were very busy on Saturday as well.
The Rangers started out the NHL Draft with a bang on Friday night and completed a notable trade with the Las Vegas Golden Knights for Pavel Dorofeyev. The talented winger is just 25 years old and is coming off a 37-goal season.
He checks the boxes for the type of player New York was looking for, and the Rangers should be pleased with the outcome. The Rangers are a team that might not be a true contender for a few years still, but Dorofeyev is going to be a building block player for the team.
Furthermore, after the big trade, New York got moving in the draft with the selection of Alberts Smits with the fifth overall pick. Smits has been considered a player who could be ready to play in the NHL right away, and it will be interesting to see what the plan will be for him this fall.
Furthermore, Saturday was another busy day for New York, selecting more players to help improve the prospect pool. After taking Benjamin MacBeath with their second-round pick, the Rangers were busy in the third round with three selections.
After pulling off a trade with the Nashville Predators and getting an additional pick, they then flipped that pick to move up in the draft. While it was expected that the team might move up in the second round, they instead jumped into the fourth round and landed a talented player.
Rangers Trade Up and Select Spencer Bowes With 102nd Pick
New York has had an early focus on defensemen in the draft, with three of their first four picks being on the blue line. Also, all three of those players are left-handed.
The Rangers pulled off a trade with the Seattle Kraken, sending the 131st and 148th picks in exchange for the 102nd. Bowes is a talented left winger who started to improve in the OHL last year.
Last season, he totaled 42 points with 23 goals and 19 assists in 67 games. However, as Bowes started to improve, he really shined in the playoffs. In eight playoff games, he totaled eight points with four goals and four assists. The young winger is improving as a scorer, and he will be an interesting prospect to watch for the next couple of years for New York.