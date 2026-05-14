NY Rangers Unsurprisingly Named Potential Landing Spot for Minnesota Wild Star
The New York Rangers are getting set for a pivotal offseason, and there is going to be no shortage of rumors surrounding the team.
Following one of the most disappointing seasons in recent years, the Rangers are going back to the drawing board this summer to try to improve. Fortunately, they do still have some good pieces in place to build around, and it is easy to understand why this isn’t being classified as a rebuild.
In the upcoming NHL Draft, they will have two picks in the first round, the first of which will be the fifth overall pick. Furthermore, they have a ton of cap space to go into free agency to try and add some talent. However, if they are really looking to make a splash and add a star player, that will likely have to come on the trade market. There could be a number of options available, and New York must explore all of them.
Lyle Fitzsimmons of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some landing spots for Minnesota Wild star Quinn Hughes. Unsurprisingly, the Rangers were among the teams listed.
New York Unsurprisingly Named Landing Spot for the Star
At the trade deadline, even though New York was a seller and moved on from Artemi Panarin, they expressed an interest in Hughes before he was dealt to the Minnesota Wild. For a team that was struggling at the time, that interest was a bit surprising, but it does go in line with the team being retooling and not rebuilding.
With one year left on his deal, Hughes is going to be a name mentioned this offseason unless he signs an extension with the Wild. Minnesota had an incredible season after acquiring him, and played the Colorado Avalanche extremely tough in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, Hughes is the type of player that a team can’t lose without getting anything in return, and that will be a conversation for the two sides to have.
Hughes’ brothers are right across the river with the New Jersey Devils, and they will undoubtedly be in the mix for him as well. However, the Rangers are in need of a star, and a talented defenseman has become just that.
How the 26-year-old would fit with the team would be something that Mike Sullivan would have to figure out, but he is undoubtedly a difference maker and the caliber of player that any team should pick up and call the Wild if he is available.