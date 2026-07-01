NY Rangers Upgrade Defense Acquiring Marcus Pettersson From Canucks
The New York Rangers have been incredibly active since NHL free agency officially opened today.
Multiple players have been signed, with the team agreeing to deals with center Joe Veleno and right winger Oliver Bjorkstrand. The Rangers also made a few trades, acquiring Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins and sending Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth.
Looking to continue reshaping the roster and adding more defensive upgrades, New York has completed another trade. They have acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2030 first-round pick that is top-10 protected.
This is another shrewd move by team president and general manager Chris Drury, who has done a really solid job this offseason upgrading the roster. The pressure was on for him to address some of the team’s biggest needs, and he has answered the call.
Rangers officially acquire Marcus Pettersson from Canucks
Pettersson slots in immediately as a top-four defenseman. He could very well be the second pairing along with Chris Druzi, who was part of the return package from the Mammoth for Trocheck, along with 2024 first-round pick Cole Beaudoin.
A second-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, No. 38, Pettersson has been a productive player throughout his career. The 2025-26 campaign was the first time that he had a plus/minus ratio that wasn’t positive, finishing -19 while playing for a Canucks squad that finished with the fewest points in the league this past season.
Before being acquired by Vancouver in a trade on Feb. 1, 2025, he spent parts of seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. His coach throughout his entire time with the Penguins was none other than Mike Sullivan, the current head coach of the Rangers.
It would be fair to assume that the head coach made a push to acquire someone he was comfortable with and knows very well. Reuniting in New York, only after Pettersson waived his no-trade clause, he brings a lot of what Sullivan likes to the table.
When the season concluded, the head coach shared areas he thought the roster could use help in, and a puck-moving defenseman who can make an impact offensively was one of the things he noted.
Pettersson, who has 159 assists in his career, certainly fits the bill. He addresses a need for help on the left side behind Vladislav Gavrikov, shoring things up at the blueline for the Rangers.
New York was on the lookout for left-handed defensive help, being linked to Bowen Byram and Alexander Nishikin before landing Pettersson.