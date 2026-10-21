NY Rangers Veteran Has Been on Fire at Madison Square Garden

The New York Rangers continued their dominance at Madison Square Garden, picking up a 5-2 victory over the visiting Anaheim Ducks.

It was a great bounce-back performance for the team after a tough two-game road trip. After getting blown out 7-1 by the New Jersey Devils, the Rangers suffered a tough loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 in overtime.

Generating offense on the road has been incredibly difficult for New York in the early going, but that has not been the case at home. They have turned Madison Square Garden into a house of horrors for visiting squads, improving to 6-0-0 in their building thus far this season.

One of the standout performers in Monday night's win was defenseman Adam Fox. Anyone who was starting to doubt whether or not he was still one of the best puck-moving defensemen in the NHL has been proven wrong in the early going.

Adam Fox on career-best hot streak at Madison Square Garden

Oct 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) looks to pass the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran right-shot defenseman has been setting up teammates at an impressive rate so far. In the second period, he provided the secondary assist on the power-play goal by J.T. Miller, with Alexis Lafreniere getting credit for the primary assist.

That is already the 10th assist of the season for Fox and the third that he has produced on the power play. According to NHL.com, with that assist, he has extended his point streak in home games to six, which is tied for the longest in the League currently, producing eight total points, all assists.

Going back to last season, this is a point streak at Madison Square Garden that has now reached 13 games for Fox. During that span, he has scored four goals and handed out 17 assists, averaging an eye-popping 1.62 points per game.

That is the longest such streak of his career, but the accomplishments don’t stop there. With the assist on the power-play goal by Miller, Fox became the fourth defenseman in franchise history to reach double-digit assists in fewer than 12 games on multiple occasions.

THE CAPTAIN IN FRONT 🫡 pic.twitter.com/uFAa8QBQie — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 20, 2026

During the 2021-22 campaign, Fox needed only 11 games to reach the 10-assist plateau.

This level of production is exactly what the Rangers need from one of their stars. When healthy, Fox has consistently been one of the most productive blueline players in the NHL, and that has continued this season.

Currently on pace for at least 76 assists this season, Fox could set a new career high if he can stay healthy. Even without the two extra regular-season games, he is currently on pace to surpass the single-season high of 63 assists he produced in 2021-22, the other time he had at least 10 assists in 12 or fewer games.