NY Rangers Veteran Predicted To Miss Opening Night Lineup
With rookie training camp getting underway for the New York Rangers, there are only a few days left until the veterans report and get ready for the 2026-27 season.
There are going to be a lot of new faces at training camp this year after the front office overhauled the roster this offseason. At least four summer acquisitions are going to occupy spots in the lineup: winger Pavel Dorofeyev, right wings Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen and center Joe Veleno.
With so many new faces, it means some returning players are going to see their roles changed. Competition is going to be fierce for spots in the opening night lineup on the wing, and one player who is facing an uphill battle is Taylor Raddysh.
In his first season with the Rangers, he appeared in 68 games, recording 19 points with nine goals and 10 assists. His plus/minus of +5 was tied for the team lead with defenseman Adam Fox.
Will Taylor Raddysh make Rangers opening night roster?
While certainly productive, some of the additions this summer have pushed Raddysh down the pecking order for playing time. So much so that, in a breakdown of the forward depth chart for the 2026-27 campaign entering training camp, Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) has predicted that Raddysh won’t be in the opening night lineup.
Unsurprisingly, Alexis Lafreniere is predicted to be the No. 1 right wing. Behind him are the team’s two free agent additions, Bjorkstrand and Tolvanen, who will occupy the middle-six roles depending on game situations.
Bjorkstrand is a shooter with six seasons of 20+ goals in his career, while Tolvanen offers more physicality as a two-way player. Both are assuredly going to be in the opening night lineup, which has created a murky future for Raddysh.
Eeli Tolvanen addition has jeopardized Taylor Raddysh's roster spot
The Tolvanen addition means someone has to be removed, and for now, it is Raddysh, with Jarslav Chmelar being predicted to handle the No. 4 right wing role. Near the end of the regular season, it was the debuting Chmelar who was earning playing time while Raddysh was a healthy scratch.
A fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Chmelar made a great first impression in 28 games. He combined excellent size, measuring 6-foot-4, with strong skating and soft hands to make an impact on the fourth line.
In need of some young players to emerge, it makes a lot of sense that Chmelar is predicted to be ahead of Raddysh on the depth chart heading into training camp. With some trade rumors swirling around Raddysh, the team could seriously consider moving him if he isn’t on the opening-night roster.