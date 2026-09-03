Predicting New Lines for NY Rangers With Eeli Tolvanen
The New York Rangers wanted to add another piece up front before training camp and succeeded, signing forward Eeli Tolvanen to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.
That could prove to be one of the biggest steals of the offseason. Coming into free agency, Tolvanen was expected to land a multi-year deal worth at least $4 million annually. Instead, he had to settle for a one-year deal just about two weeks before training camp.
The Rangers are certainly thrilled about how things transpired. Tolvanen was someone they looked into signing earlier in the summer but have not brought aboard for a lower price tag and with no long-term commitment. In the prime of his career at 27 years old, this was an excellent move.
Now, head coach Mike Sullivan just has to figure out where to fit him into the lineup. The top half of the lineup should remain unchanged for the most part, but Tolvanen will be locked in as a middle-six skater for the team.
Where does Eeli Tolvanen fit into Rangers lineup?
Mika Zibanejad is the No. 1 center, with J.T. Miller back as a center full-time as the No. 2, which is a role he prefers. Pavel Dorofyev, Gabe Perreault and Alexis Lafreniere are all going to be on the top two lines.
Their ability to play either left or right wing gives Sullivan some flexibility when it comes to setting the lineup. The question is, who will be the last winger to round out that group, and Tolvanen will be in the mix.
His skill set is one that is a better fit for the physical two-way style that Sullivan and Chris Drury want the team to play. He could certainly see more minutes as a top-six forward than fellow free agent signing Oliver Bjorkstrand, who is a more offensive-minded player.
Those two could be in a bit of a fluid role depending on the game situation. If New York is holding a lead and isn’t playing as aggressively offensively, Tolvanen could be called upon to help ice the game away defensively.
Should the Rangers be behind, Bjorkstrand offers more offensive punch. Tolvanen did score 23 goals with the Seattle Kraken in the 2024-25 season, but his metrics were among the worst in the NHL this past season; he will have to prove that was a blip on the radar, not the start of a downturn.
Eeli Tolvanen addition means someone won't make roster
What his addition will do is knock someone down to the fourth line and another player out of the opening-day lineup. Taylor Raddysh, Jaroslav Chmelar, Adam Sykora, Tye Kartye and Matt Rempe are essentially battling it out in training camp for two spots. As is prospect Liam Greentree.
The third line is going to be rounded out with Noah Laba at the center spot and Will Cuylle on the left wing. On the fourth line, Joe Veleno was signed in free agency to a one-year deal to handle center duties. The wingers on his line will be two out of that group of five.
When special teams units are called upon, Tolvanen should be in the mix for that as well. A spot on the second power-play unit can be earned, with Perreault, Laba, Cuylle and likely defenseman Sean Durzi being locks for that group. He could be on the penalty-kill as well, where the team needs a group effort to replace Vincent Trocheck.
Adding Tolvanen certainly lengthens the team’s lineup. He may not be a surefire top-six option, but he solidifies the middle six, which will improve the team’s overall production.