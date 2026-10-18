NY Rangers Veterans Unsurprisingly Named Trade Candidates

The New York Rangers have gotten off to a strong start this season with a 6-3-0 record.

That performance is even better when taking into account some of the injuries the team is dealing with. Starting goalie Igor Shesterkin and backup Joonas Korpisalo are both on the IR. Shesterkin is out for the season, while Korpisalo is out for a few more weeks. Center Joe Veleno also landed on IR, creating a massive void on the fourth line.

Despite that, the team is winning plenty in the early going, especially at home. The Rangers are 5-0-0 thus far at Madison Square Garden, a complete 180-degree turn from how the team performed on home ice last season.

If New York can keep up this level of performance, they will assuredly be buyers ahead of the NHL trade deadline, especially with the cap space that will be created with Shesterkin being on IR as the highest-paid goalie in the League.

Rangers have a few potential trade chips on roster

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Eeli Tolvanen (17) and New York Islanders forward Kashawn Aitcheson (37) during the game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, if team president and general manager Chris Drury does look to move some assets, there are a few trade chips on the roster. One player to keep an eye on is forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, who signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal in free agency.

However, he isn’t the only name to keep an eye on, in the opinion of Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).

“Defenseman Braden Schneider is one we know New York has already explored, but Bjorkstrand is another to watch after he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal over the summer. Fellow forward Eeli Tolvanen (one-year, $1.5 million contract) falls into the same category,” Mercogliano wrote.

Bjorkstrand has been playing a role on the fourth line, averaging only 10:42 of ice time per game. That is the least amount of minutes per game of any player who has been in the lineup all nine games.

Braden Schneider is set to be a restricted free agent again after the 2026-27 season. The Rangers need to decide if he is part of their long-term plans at the blue line after investing five draft picks in defensemen in the 2026 NHL Draft, including No. 5 pick Alberts Smits, and acquiring Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi in trades.

New York goal!



Scored by Will Cuylle with 04:38 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Eeli Tolvanen and Braden Schneider.



NYR: 6 | VAN: 2#VANvsNYR #NYR #Canucks pic.twitter.com/HXQ17zLlWO — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 12, 2026

Given his draft pedigree and age, there is still a chance that Schneider can be used as the centerpiece of a trade to bring back a middle-six forward with some upside.

Eeli Tolvanen was signed right before training camp to shore up that middle-six section of the lineup. He has been skating on a line with Will Cuylle and Noah Laba all season and has been playing well.

Tolvanen has four points, scoring three goals with one assist, and a plus/minus of +6, which is the best mark on the team, through nine games. He makes his presence felt on defense with 10 blocks and 14 hits, making him one of only four players with double digits in both categories thus far.

As long as the team keeps winning, none of those players are very likely to be moved, but if the playoffs become an unattainable goal, moves will be made.