Eeli Tolvanen Has Been a Great Signing for NY Rangers So Far

The New York Rangers are getting set for their fifth game of the season on Tuesday night, as they will be hosting the New York Islanders. With the Rangers riding a three-game winning streak, the team should be very pleased with how things have gone so far.

Coming into the season, expectations for the Rangers were pretty high after a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference. This was a team that was very aggressive during the offseason and, despite some struggles, wanted to be a contender and retool quickly.

Through four games, the team has to be thrilled with their performance so far. Getting off to a good start to the season was important, and an early three-game winning streak, including two wins at home, has been a welcome sight.

When looking at reasons why the team has performed well, there are a bunch. One of the reasons the team has improved is because of all the new talent that they were able to bring in.

New York really reshaped this roster, and so far, things have been clicking. Of the new faces, one who has made a major impact so far was one of the latest additions to the team. That man is Eeli Tolvanen.

Tolvanen Has Been an Excellent Signing So Far

Oct 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) brings the puck up ice against New York Rangers right wing Eeli Tolvanen (17) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a need to improve their top nine late in the offseason, New York signed Tolvanen to a very team-friendly, one-year, $1.5 million deal. The 27-year-old was coming off a down year with the Seattle Kraken in the 2025-26 campaign, and the Rangers were able to grab a player with some upside at a very reasonable number.

Last year with the Kraken, he totaled 12 goals and 24 assists, which was a bit of a decrease in production from the year prior in terms of goals scored. Furthermore, with a -18 rating on the ice, it was a year to forget for Tolvanen.

However, so far for the Rangers, he has been great. In four games, he has totaled three goals and has a +3 rating on the ice. Tolvanen has scored in three straight games for New York, and that type of production from a third-line player is great to see.

So far, he has been paired up with Noah Laba and Will Cuylle, and this trio has done well. The Rangers knew that they needed to add some help up front before the start of the season, and Tolvanen has been a great signing so far.