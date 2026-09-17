NY Rangers Will Have Strong Options, Tough Competition for Backup Goalie Spot
The New York Rangers are getting set for the start of the regular season in less than two weeks now, and the team will have plenty of questions to answer before then.
Over the next two weeks, the Rangers will have a lot of work to do in order to figure out what their roster and lineups will look like. All eyes will be on the forward spots and how the team integrates Pavel Dorofeyev into the lineup.
Furthermore, with the blueline being completely revamped, there figures to be one spot open on the third pair. However, while those two areas have received a lot of attention, there is also a big battle brewing in the net for the backup goalie spot.
Head coach Mike Sullivan recently commented on the upcoming competition between Joonas Korpisalo and Dylan Garand for the backup goalie spot.
Goalie Competition Will Be Interesting
The comments made by Sullivan certainly indicate that this is going to be a competition between the two goalies with the hope of them bringing out the best in each other.
When looking at what this competition might look like, Korpisalo figures to come in with a massive advantage as a player that they traded for and is making $3 million this season. With a plethora of experience in the league already, he has proven that he can handle the job.
However, Garand is an intriguing young player for the Rangers and has flashed some good ability in the league. While the sample size in the NHL is small, he did prove that he can play in the league.
Following the retirement of Jonathan Quick, many believe that it was going to be Garand getting the chance to back up Igor Shesterkin, with perhaps the Rangers adding another cheap veteran as insurance.
Korpisalo certainly isn’t a cheap backup, but the team is still seemingly high on Garand and will be giving him a chance. Due to him having to go on waivers in order to move back down to the AHL, New York carrying three goalies is a very real possibility.
That doesn’t seem like it would be the best thing for Garand’s development, but a team could easily grab him on waivers with what he has shown. Overall, the hope will be that competition brings out the best in both of them. With a great goalie in Shesterkin leading the way, the backup spot will have some big shoes to fill.