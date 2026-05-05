NY Rangers Will Have Tough Decision to Make if They Win 2026 NHL Draft Lottery
The New York Rangers are getting set for what is going to be an important night on Tuesday, with the NHL Draft Lottery set to start.
This campaign was a frustrating one and a poor one for the Rangers. The team finished with the worst overall record in the Eastern Conference and the third-worst record overall.
New York is a team that is focusing on trying to improve right away and snap their playoff drought. Despite their struggles, they are not going to be rebuilding and rather retooling. The Rangers have a plethora of cap space to use, but finding a star in free agency isn’t going to happen this year.
However, while the team starts to think about how to improve immediately and what their needs are, they will be watching closely for the NHL Draft Lottery. Even though it might not help them right away next season, getting a player in the Top 5 can provide the Rangers with a young player who can help be the future of the franchise. However, with a potential top pick comes pressure that the front office will have to deal with.
Tough Choice if They Land First Pick
With a 11.5% chance to land the first overall pick, it is certainly possible that the Rangers will be on the clock following the NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday night. If that ends up being the case, the team might have a tough decision on their hands.
The last two times the Rangers had top backs back in 2019 and 2020, they selected Kaapo Kakko with the second overall pick and Alex Lafreniere with the first overall pick. Neither of these players has been a franchise guy or a star in the league. Kakko was traded last year by New York, but Lafreniere has shown some encouraging signs and has been a solid player.
If the Rangers do end up getting the first overall pick, they will likely have to make a decision between either Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg. While the wing position isn’t a major need, these two feel like the best players available, and that is what New York needs to address.
While having the first overall pick would be a luxury, it also comes with a lot of pressure. There are undoubtedly some concerns based on the last two top picks, but New York can end those quickly if they land the right player.