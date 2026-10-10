NY Rangers' Winning Streak Snapped by Capitals Following Igor Shesterkin Injury

The New York Rangers came into their game on Friday night against the Washington Capitals seeking their fifth straight win.

To start the game, New York was able to take an early lead on a power-play goal by Alexis Lafreniere. The former first overall pick was coming off a hat trick in his last game, and he has been playing well to start the campaign. The assists went to J.T. Miller and Pavel Dorofeyev. It was good to see this talented first power play unit get on through, and it set a good tone early on.

In the second period, things went south for the Rangers. The Capitals started to put some good pressure on New York, and it resulted in their first goals of the game.

It was Timothy Liljegren scoring his first of the season on an assist from Dylan Strome that evened the game up at 1-1. Unfortunately, it was what followed the goal a few minutes after that was bad news for the Rangers.

Rangers Lose Shesterkin

Oct 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) is helped off the ice after being injured against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At about the midway point of the period, Igor Shesterkin left the game early with an apparent leg injury. The star goalie was hustling back to the net in order to get back into position. Unfortunately, he jammed his skate into the post, and it seemingly hurt his leg.

Shesterkin left the game and was helped off the ice, putting no weight on the injured right leg. Coming in to relieve him was Dylan Garand. The young goalie of the Rangers has played well in his opportunities, but this was certainly not an ideal spot to come into.

Later in the period, it was Boone Jenner who was able to break the tie with his first goal of the season.

In the third period, Washington was able to secure the 3-1 win with an empty net goal from Tom Wilson.

While it was far from ideal scenario for Garand to come into this game, the young goalie once again looked good. He made some great saves to keep the Rangers in this game. While the status of Shesterkin is uncertain, Garand did showcase why many believe in his abilities. Overall, he saved 11 of the 12 shots he faced. However, it wasn't enough to help the team get the win.

Next up for the Rangers will be the Vancouver Canucks back at home. However, all eyes will be on the status of Igor Shesterkin.