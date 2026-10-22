NY Rangers Wisely Sign Luke Glendening to One-Year Deal To Help at Center

With the New York Rangers battling some injuries, the team has made a signing to help bolster the depth of the team.

Through 11 games, the Rangers have been really good with a 7-3-1 record so far. Considering the struggles that they had to begin the campaign, especially at home last year, this start has been a breath of fresh air.

At home, the team is a perfect 6-0 and is averaging just under five goals per game. Overall, the play at both ends of the ice has been impressive, and that has resulted in success.

However, despite the success, the Rangers have had to deal with a couple of significant injuries so far as well. Most notable was the season-ending injury to star goalie Igor Shesterkin. As one of the best in the game, that is a major blow to the team.

Furthermore, while their starting goalie has been out, their backup Joonas Korpisalo has also yet to play this season. This has put a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Dylan Garand, but he has responded well.

Also, while there have been injuries in the net, there have also been some issues up the middle on the fourth line for New York. Since Joe Veleno was injured, there have been a few different players put in the lineup to try and replace him.

Now, after New York brought him in for a PTO, the team has announced that they have signed Luke Glendening to a one-year deal.

Glendening Can Help

#NYR have announced that they have agreed to a one-year deal with Luke Glendening. — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 22, 2026

With a need for some depth and help up the middle on the fourth line, Glendening makes sense. As a veteran in the league, he will understand his role for the team and hopefully provide some production.

Last season with the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers, he totaled two goals and seven assists for a total of nine points. However, it was with the Flyers that he played a bit better. Five of those nine points and both of his goals came in the 18 games he played with the Flyers.

As a really talented player in the faceoff circle, he will provide the team with some good value in that area as well. Overall, with a need for some help, the Glendening signing makes a lot of sense for the team. With the ability to hit, skate, and win faceoffs, the veteran will provide some help for New York on the fourth line.