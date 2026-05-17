NY Rangers' Young Forward is Key for Their Prospect Pool
Following a disappointing year, the New York Rangers are entering an important offseason in which they have a desire to both get younger and improve.
Balancing a retooling of a roster is not an easy thing to accomplish, but that is going to be the goal for the Rangers this summer. While it might be a challenge, they do have some good things in place that make it a realistic goal to accomplish.
In the 2026 NHL Draft, they will have two first-round picks, one of which is the fifth overall selection. While they certainly wanted to be drafting higher, they will be able to get a good player at five. However, that prospect might not be an ideal positional fit.
Furthermore, with a lot of cap space, the team should be a player in free agency this summer. While this class isn’t the strongest, there will be pieces that could help New York.
As they seek some external help, they will also be hoping for internal development. Toward the end of the season, some of the young players got a chance to get more playing time, and one of them really started to showcase what he can do.
Gabe Perreault is Key for Prospect Pool
Due to some struggles drafting in the lottery over the last decade and the team moving first-round picks in order to try and win a Stanley Cup, the prospect pool for the Rangers is lacking a bit.
At the trade deadline, they were able to move Artemi Panarin for Liam Greentree to help the group. However, this is still a unit that is lacking. Fortunately, one of the main reasons why it isn’t a major area of concern is the fact that they have Perreault. The talented rookie burst onto the scene for the team this season, especially after the Olympic break.
Overall, he totaled 27 points with 12 goals and 15 assists. In March, he really got going with 14 points in 16 games. That was followed up by totaling five goals in seven games during April. The former first-round pick started to really come into his own on the first line with Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere.
Whether or not he will remain a first-line player is yet to be seen, but he flashed some major upside and is a key player for the team going forward. Due to New York's lack of prospects that appear to have top-six upside, Perreault’s development is key for the franchise.